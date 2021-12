Manchester United defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford as Fred scored a late winner in interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge. The Brazilian produced a wonderful first-time finish from the angle in the 77th minute to earn United back-to-back wins in the Premier League following their 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Thursday. United were bright in the first half but were frustrated by a disciplined Crystal Palace side and were unable to create any clear chances to reward their positive play. Palace were the better side for spells in the second half and had a glorious...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO