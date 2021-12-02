ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wolf administration announces $15 million in grassroots funding to combat gun violence

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at the headlines from across the country and across...

phillytrib.com

State Rep. McClinton announces gun violence prevention grantees

Philadelphia’s city and state leaders continue to invest millions of dollars towards local organizations to combat gun violence. The city has 513 homicides this year, according to the Philadelphia Police Department’s crime maps statistics database, the deadliest year on record. State Rep. Joanna McClinton announced Thursday $3.66 million in grant...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Jersey doling out $12 million in grants to reduce gun violence, support crime victims

(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s Department of Law & Public Safety is allocating $12 million in grants to reduce gun violence and help crime victims. The money includes $10 million for Community-Based Violence Intervention (CBVI) Programs, which officials said is the largest single investment in such programs in state history. The money for the CBVI programs was included in New Jersey’s fiscal 2022 budget.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Canarsie Residents Call On Mayor-Elect Eric Adams To Fund Community Anti-Gun Violence Initiatives

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn community is denouncing gun violence and calling on the next mayoral administration to take action. Community leaders and tenants from the Bayview Houses held a rally in Canarsie on Saturday. An 18-year-old from that area died in a shooting in November. Residents want Mayor-elect Eric Adams to fully fund anti-gun violence initiatives in their community. “If we stop the violence, it’s one thing, but we also have to bring in a group that’s going to do the intervention work, that’s going to do the mediation. We need a kill-violence group in Canarsie,” one speaker said. Right now, Canarsie is not included in the city’s high-risk crisis management system. City data shows those dedicated zones saw a 40% decrease in shooting from 2010 to 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

New Task Force to Combat City Violence is Created

NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh has eight percent of Orange County’s population, but 50 percent of the violent crime in the county is committed in this municipality. And Friday, Mayor Torrance Harvey gathered federal, state, county and city law enforcement official during a news conference to discuss the shooting that took place on Wednesday, November 17 around 3:30 p.m. on a busy street that left four teenagers, 16-18, wounded, without the apprehension of the assailants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
aspeninstitute.org

Preventing Gun Violence: Inclusion?

Every day it seems our phones buzz with a new report of a gun-related incident or death. In 2020, there were 600 mass shootings across the U.S., up from 461 in 2019. What is it going to take to prevent gun violence in the United States? How do we go beyond the binary of gun control versus gun rights to get to the crux of this issue and save lives?
CHICAGO, IL
Ironton Tribune

AG Yost announces $11 million available to fund school safety

COLUMBUS — Schools in Ohio can now apply for a share of $11 million in safety grants that will be awarded by the office of Attorney General Dave Yost for the 2022-23 academic year. The funding, from House Bill 110, can be used for safety planning, training and classroom programs...
COLUMBUS, OH
therecord-online.com

Wolf Administration announces $1.2 billion American Rescue Act-funded plan to better serve residents in their communities

HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced the spending plan for approximately $1.2 billion in American Rescue Plan Act federal funding to support Medicaid’s home and community-based services (HCBS) system throughout the commonwealth, allowing more Pennsylvanians the access to critical services in their communities. The temporary funding enhancement...
HARRISBURG, PA
FraminghamSOURCE

Baker-Polito Administration Announces $12.6 Million in COVID Relief; $8.6 Million For School Districts

BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 3, announced $12.6 million in funding for community-based COVID-19 response, which includes $8.6 million in grants for school districts across the Commonwealth to expand the school health workforce and enhance schools’ ability to respond to COVID-19 and an additional $4 million for Local Boards of Health for COVID-19 contact tracing and case investigations.
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Hochul targets gun violence with grants

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she plans to fight guns the same way she fights the pandemic: with science, data and smarts. During a stop in Mount Vernon Monday, Hochul announced $6.2 million in grants for organizations that help keep kids away from guns.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
urbancny.com

Senator Rachel May Announces $700K for Gun Violence Prevention Programs

Syracuse, NY – On November 24th Senator Rachel May (D-Onondaga, Madison, Oneida) announced a new set of funding awards for gun violence prevention to two programs in her district, totaling over $700,000. A $1.88 million statewide SNUG award for hospital-based street outreach workers and social workers:. Syracuse Model Neighborhood Facility...
SYRACUSE, NY
mediaite.com

Former FBI Deputy Director: Charges Against Parents in Michigan School Shooting Are ‘Unprecedented’ But ‘Absolutely Called For’ to Combat Gun Violence

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNN’s Ana Cabrera that he was “stunned” that the prosecutor filed charges against the accused Michigan school shooter’s parents, calling it an “unprecedented” move, but one that was “absolutely called for” in order to combat gun violence. Fifteen year-old Ethan Crumbley was charged...
MICHIGAN STATE

