Wolf administration announces $15 million in grassroots funding to combat gun violence

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn community is denouncing gun violence and calling on the next mayoral administration to take action. Community leaders and tenants from the Bayview Houses held a rally in Canarsie on Saturday. An 18-year-old from that area died in a shooting in November. Residents want Mayor-elect Eric Adams to fully fund anti-gun violence initiatives in their community. “If we stop the violence, it’s one thing, but we also have to bring in a group that’s going to do the intervention work, that’s going to do the mediation. We need a kill-violence group in Canarsie,” one speaker said. Right now, Canarsie is not included in the city’s high-risk crisis management system. City data shows those dedicated zones saw a 40% decrease in shooting from 2010 to 2019.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO