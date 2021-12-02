Wolf administration announces $15 million in grassroots funding to combat gun violence

Philadelphia’s city and state leaders continue to invest millions of dollars towards local organizations to combat gun violence. The city has 513 homicides this year, according to the Philadelphia Police Department’s crime maps statistics database, the deadliest year on record. State Rep. Joanna McClinton announced Thursday $3.66 million in grant...
(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s Department of Law & Public Safety is allocating $12 million in grants to reduce gun violence and help crime victims. The money includes $10 million for Community-Based Violence Intervention (CBVI) Programs, which officials said is the largest single investment in such programs in state history. The money for the CBVI programs was included in New Jersey’s fiscal 2022 budget.
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Codorus Greenway Project will improve water quality and increase public access for Codorus Creek. On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $10 million in state support for the first phase of the project. “York residents have been dreaming of a greenspace along the Codorus Creek for more than 100 years, and this project will […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In what is expected to be her last news conference, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced an initiative aimed at preventing gun violence in the city. “When we said we were going to work until the last day, we are definitely going to do that,” Warren said. On...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn community is denouncing gun violence and calling on the next mayoral administration to take action.
Community leaders and tenants from the Bayview Houses held a rally in Canarsie on Saturday.
An 18-year-old from that area died in a shooting in November.
Residents want Mayor-elect Eric Adams to fully fund anti-gun violence initiatives in their community.
“If we stop the violence, it’s one thing, but we also have to bring in a group that’s going to do the intervention work, that’s going to do the mediation. We need a kill-violence group in Canarsie,” one speaker said.
Right now, Canarsie is not included in the city’s high-risk crisis management system.
City data shows those dedicated zones saw a 40% decrease in shooting from 2010 to 2019.
NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh has eight percent of Orange County’s population, but 50 percent of the violent crime in the county is committed in this municipality. And Friday, Mayor Torrance Harvey gathered federal, state, county and city law enforcement official during a news conference to discuss the shooting that took place on Wednesday, November 17 around 3:30 p.m. on a busy street that left four teenagers, 16-18, wounded, without the apprehension of the assailants.
In the past two weeks, Albany police have reported four shootings. Two of those incidents were homicides. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is calling for action. "We have too many people resorting to guns over everyday types of disputes," she said. Albany police have reported 92 people have been shot this...
SYRACUSE N.Y. — On Monday, New York State Gov. Hochul announced that $6.2 million in grants will be used to expand community and hospital-based gun violence intervention programs in communities across the state; especially those that have experienced significant increases in shootings and firearm-related murders over the past year. Street...
Every day it seems our phones buzz with a new report of a gun-related incident or death. In 2020, there were 600 mass shootings across the U.S., up from 461 in 2019. What is it going to take to prevent gun violence in the United States? How do we go beyond the binary of gun control versus gun rights to get to the crux of this issue and save lives?
COLUMBUS — Schools in Ohio can now apply for a share of $11 million in safety grants that will be awarded by the office of Attorney General Dave Yost for the 2022-23 academic year. The funding, from House Bill 110, can be used for safety planning, training and classroom programs...
HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced the spending plan for approximately $1.2 billion in American Rescue Plan Act federal funding to support Medicaid’s home and community-based services (HCBS) system throughout the commonwealth, allowing more Pennsylvanians the access to critical services in their communities. The temporary funding enhancement...
BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 3, announced $12.6 million in funding for community-based COVID-19 response, which includes $8.6 million in grants for school districts across the Commonwealth to expand the school health workforce and enhance schools’ ability to respond to COVID-19 and an additional $4 million for Local Boards of Health for COVID-19 contact tracing and case investigations.
Gov. Tom Wolf followed through Thursday on his promise to veto a bill passed by the General Assembly last month that would have allowed people to carry concealed guns without a background check and permit. The Republican-led Legislature gave final passage of the measure Nov. 17, despite Wolf's vow to...
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she plans to fight guns the same way she fights the pandemic: with science, data and smarts. During a stop in Mount Vernon Monday, Hochul announced $6.2 million in grants for organizations that help keep kids away from guns.
Whether or not you were surprised by the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha on Nov. 19, you might nevertheless have been deeply shocked — that a 17-year-old could carry his AR-15 style rifle (that he thought was “cool”) into a volatile situation to take on the job of law enforcement, kill people, and be found not guilty of all charges.
Syracuse, NY – On November 24th Senator Rachel May (D-Onondaga, Madison, Oneida) announced a new set of funding awards for gun violence prevention to two programs in her district, totaling over $700,000. A $1.88 million statewide SNUG award for hospital-based street outreach workers and social workers:. Syracuse Model Neighborhood Facility...
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNN’s Ana Cabrera that he was “stunned” that the prosecutor filed charges against the accused Michigan school shooter’s parents, calling it an “unprecedented” move, but one that was “absolutely called for” in order to combat gun violence. Fifteen year-old Ethan Crumbley was charged...
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — As the gun violence epidemic continues in the Philadelphia area, Gov. Tom Wolf is praising organizations working to make the streets safer. Wolf stopped by the Panthers Community Foundation in Chester on Friday. The foundation was awarded funds from a $15.7 million grant to help fight...
