Memphis, TN

Police seek man who broke into Westwood home 3 days in a row

By Autumn Scott, Quametra Wilborn
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Investigators need your help finding a man who they say robbed a home in the Westwood community three days in a row.

According to Memphis Police, the burglaries happened Friday (Nov. 26), Saturday (Nov. 27), and Sunday (Nov. 28) at a home on the 1100 block of Charter Oak Drive.

Police released surveillance video on Wednesday of the suspect moments before he went into the home the first time.

He used a screwdriver to help him break into the home and looked around to make sure no one was watching just before kicking in the door.

But the surveillance, which has a very clear view of his face, was sent to nearly every neighbor nearby.

“We all have the video. Everyone saw it,” one neighbor said.

Memphis police said the man stole a TV during the first incident. He returned the next day and took a wall heater. He came back one more time the day after that but didn’t take anything

A family member of the homeowner said no one was home during the burglaries.

People we spoke to living in the community said incidents like this don’t happen in this area, and they want the thief to know they’re watching.

“Think twice before coming over here,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor told us that she has a very close relationship with everyone in the community, and everyone is on high alert until the burglar is behind bars.

No arrest has been made at this time.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG

WREG

