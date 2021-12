ST. PAUL, Minnesota - It was a career night for the UNI women's basketball team as they beat the St. Thomas Tommies 102-62 in the program's first meeting. Despite a slow start to the game, the Panthers put up their best offensive performance in over 30 years. With 50% shooting from 3-point range and 52% shooting from the floor, UNI had its first 100-point win dating back to the 1989-1990 season when the Panthers put up 107 points in a win over Creighton on February 20th. It was also the first game this season where UNI led for the full 40 minutes.

