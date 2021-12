The Buccaneers will take on the Giants on Monday Night Football, and they are expected to have their star tight end back in the lineup. He’s been limited to just six snaps after dominating over the first three weeks, but Gronkowski was able to log full practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. He ended up sitting out Saturday’s practice, but The Athletic’s Greg Auman said the Bucs are “optimistic” Gronkowski will make a “healthy” return to the lineup.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO