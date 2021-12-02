ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Early December unseasonably warm and dry

By Associated Press, Yolanda Amadeo
WALB 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) - A new month but the same weather pattern with a few clouds, seasonal temps and very dry conditions in place. High pressure dominates with a warming trend that extends...

www.walb.com

Wbaltv.com

Snow in forecast Wednesday -- but will it stick?

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. While snow's in the forecast, Wednesday still looks like no big deal in the Baltimore metro. Temperatures begin the 60s Monday but...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Ap
CBS Baltimore

Accumulating Snowfall Possible For Baltimore Area Late Tuesday & Early Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A strong cold front will pass through Maryland on Monday, ushering in significantly colder air for the Mid-Atlantic region. Another system is expected to arrive in the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Numerical models continue to lean toward a scenario where some of us could see our first accumulating snowfall of the season. This is a very tricky forecast as WJZ’s meteorologists continue to monitor forecast trends. There’s a gulf between the GFS model, which forecasts roughly four inches of snow for the Baltimore metropolitan area, and the Euro model, which is calling for significantly less snowfall. Overall, there has been a downward trend in moisture availability. At this point, a forecast of less than an inch of accumulating snow for the Baltimore area seems reasonable. The National Weather Service, which is monitoring the threat of a winter storm, predicts a 30-percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday with the potential for snow as early as 4 a.m. On Wednesday, though, the NWS anticipates both snow and rain before 1 p.m., rain until 4 p.m. and then snowfall in the afternoon and evening hours. Stay with WJZ on air and online for your latest forecast.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Monday Brings Wind, Blast Of Cold Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain will end with strong winds for the Chicago area on Monday, bringing a blast of cold air. As the rain ends Sunday night, low temperatures will reach 28 degrees. Monday will be windy with a few flurries. A wind advisory is in place for most of the area from 2 a.m. until noon. Colder temperatures will arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday but won’t last long. Temperatures will ride back into the 40s by the end of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJLA

DC Weather: Big swings, first chance for snow in the forecast this week

WASHINGTON (7News) — Dramatic temperature swings along with a chance for snowflakes will make for an exciting weather week across the Mid-Atlantic. Gusty winds will push Monday afternoon highs well into the 60s, with some neighborhoods pushing the 70-degree mark. A robust cold front will move from west to east...
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC Action News

Forecast: Warm & Dry

Mostly sunny, warm, and more humid. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see warm weather through the rest of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
WALB 10

Rain is back in Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An increase of clouds is starting as we head into Monday morning, this is due to an increase in moisture in the atmosphere ahead of a cold front. Winds will be out of the south, so expect a bit of fog to return for Monday morning, but clear out quickly due to the increase in wind speeds. Clouds will stick around for the afternoon and evening on Monday with highs probably being suppressed into the mid-70s. These clouds will not provide much for rain early in the day, but by the evening rain is expected to arrive. These showers could even feature a few thunderstorms as the cold front that drives them pushes through. No severe weather is likely with this line. The next chance for rain is on Tuesday as the front system stalls out. This will leave the atmosphere a little unstable, so expect a shower or two. Temperatures will be mixed between the 60s and 70s. Wednesday, the front will provide a better chance for showers and storms will be the heaviest of rain here in Southwest Georgia. More rain is likely for Thursday and Friday, but the front should be driven out of here by the weekend as a new trough drives it out of here.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Advisory In Effect; Temperature Drop Monday

CHCIAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. A Wind Advisory was in effect for much of the area through noon Monday as gusts top 45 to 50 mph. It will be a very windy day with colder temperatures. Wind ADVISORY in effect until noon. Wind gusts may top 45 to 50 mph. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/QDA53bNmtA — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 6, 2021 Monday’s temperatures start in the 30s with temperatures dropping to the teens and 20s by the evening. Things stay on the colder side through Tuesday. Highs reach the 20s with light snow or flurries possible in the afternoon and continues into night. Gradually warming up through the end of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: First snow of the season possible in Baltimore region Wednesday

The Baltimore area could get its first measurable snowfall of the season Wednesday morning, forecasters say, although it’s likely to be less than an inch. Snow is expected to start in the Baltimore region after daybreak on Wednesday, said Jeremy Geiger, forecaster for the National Weather Service. As of Monday morning, forecasted totals hovered between half an inch and three quarters of an ...
MARYLAND STATE
WESH

Unseasonably Warm Today

We will see partly cloudy skies and unseasonably warm temperatures today and through the rest of the week. We will see fog develop once again after midnight through tomorrow morning. A front late Wednesday will bring a slight chance of rain for areas to the north late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. We will stay unseasonably warm through next week with high pressure not allowing any cooling fronts to head our way.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Wet Monday, Warm Up This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a wet Monday thanks to a surge of moisture moving through South Florida. The showers will be on and off through the morning then another round of rain is expected Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be warming up to the low 80s Monday afternoon despite the clouds and rain. The showers end his evening and drier weather is expected for Tuesday and the rest of the week. (CBS4) At the same time, unseasonably warm and muggy conditions remain in the forecast all week with no cold fronts in sight. Each day will be warmer than the previous day. The warmest day is forecast to be on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and getting close to the record high temperature of 87 degrees. Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s each day this week. The warm pattern continues into the weekend.
MIAMI, FL

