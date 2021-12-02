Early December unseasonably warm and dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An increase of clouds is starting as we head into Monday morning, this is due to an increase in moisture in the atmosphere ahead of a cold front. Winds will be out of the south, so expect a bit of fog to return for Monday morning, but clear out quickly due to the increase in wind speeds. Clouds will stick around for the afternoon and evening on Monday with highs probably being suppressed into the mid-70s. These clouds will not provide much for rain early in the day, but by the evening rain is expected to arrive. These showers could even feature a few thunderstorms as the cold front that drives them pushes through. No severe weather is likely with this line. The next chance for rain is on Tuesday as the front system stalls out. This will leave the atmosphere a little unstable, so expect a shower or two. Temperatures will be mixed between the 60s and 70s. Wednesday, the front will provide a better chance for showers and storms will be the heaviest of rain here in Southwest Georgia. More rain is likely for Thursday and Friday, but the front should be driven out of here by the weekend as a new trough drives it out of here.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO