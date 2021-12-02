ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In time of need, Calen Addison fits right in at wing

Cover picture for the articleIt isn't rare; switching a defenseman to forward or vice versa, but the position switch rarely works despite the Minnesota Wild having one of the more successful swaps in hockey history with Brent Burns. That transition may have been a matter of playstyle, but in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes,...

Wilderness Walk: Calen Addison, just hanging out

The Minnesota Wild are about to play their second game without their captain Jared Spurgeon, and even though they recalled young phenom blueliner Calen Addison, he will be scratched and veteran skating glacier Jordie Benn will be on the ice instead. Just a little pinch of frustration from us here at Hockey Wilderness Co. and people that love watching Addison play hockey.
Calen Addison Should Fill In For Jared Spurgeon On the Power Play

Let’s get this out of the way: There’s no replacing Jared Spurgeon. The Minnesota Wild captain is an essential part of their success and is even more prominent than ever this season. No one on the roster can match Spurgeon’s dominance in all situations. He’s crucial to the Wild’s 5-on-5 game, power play, penalty kill, and even their empty net heroics.
Wild vs. Lightning: Calen Addison in lineup; Kevin Fiala in doghouse?

The Minnesota Wild lost more than a close game to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. The team also lost team captain and defenseman Jared Spurgeon to a lower-body injury in the first period. With Spurgeon sidelined, the Minnesota Wild have called up Calen Addison to add to the defensive...
Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
Don Sweeney Has Blunt Response To Brad Marchand Suspension

BOSTON — Don Sweeney did not need to say much Tuesday to indicate he is not in agreement with the punishment Brad Marchand received this week. The Boston Bruins winger on Monday was given a three-game suspension for slew-footing Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Sunday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Marchand has cleaned up his game in recent years, but his reputation was part of the conversation in his hearing.
NHL shows inconsistency with Marchand slew-foot suspension

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety was back at it again, this time, issuing a three-game suspension to Boston Bruin Brad Marchand for slew-footing. Marchand and Oliver Ekman-Larsson got tangled up during the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Canucks on Sunday. Now there was some movement from Marchand’s foot to the back of Ekman-Larsson’s legs. I can see why a slew-foot could be called.
Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
Colorado Avalanche: Is Darcy Kuemper the Right Fit?

The Colorado Avalanche are seeing inconsistent play from goalie Darcy Kuemper. Is he going to be the right fit for the team?. The Colorado Avalanche have finally been trending up. After what can only be categorized as a slow start, the team has enjoyed a nice winning streak of five in a row. They’re 7-2-1 in the last 10 games. That’s the Colorado team we were all expecting going into the season.
The carousel of right wings keeps turning for the Rangers

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad had plenty of time – five seasons’ worth – to build and refine the chemistry on his line with Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich. Those were the players then-coach Alain Vigneault put him with when he first joined the Rangers in 2016 after coming in a trade from Ottawa, and over the years the trio made beautiful music together.
Leafs Notebook: Ice-time allocation at the 20-game mark, Kyle Clifford’s callup, the need at top-six wing, and who is the team’s seventh defenseman?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 8-2-0 in their last 10 and continue to march along, led by Jack Campbell in net. American Thanksgiving is now upon us – the first true checkpoint in the season – and the team has solidly positioned themselves in the standings. Next week, we’ll be taking stock of the entire division, so keep an eye out for that.
Wild to retire Mikko Koivu’s jersey

Mikko Koivu will forever be known as the greatest player for the Minnesota Wild in their franchise history, until someone dares try to do the impossible feat of playing a larger role than he has. Because of this greatness, the Wild will be honoring his contribution to this organization by...
Gamethread: Wild vs. Coyotes (7:00 p.m.)

Last time these two teams played each other, it resulted in a 5-2 win for the Minnesota Wild as the Arizona Coyotes tried to not be embarrassed in their home arena. Now they’re visiting the State of Hockey for potentially a score line that will be even more in our favorite team’s favor.
Recap: Greenway, Kaprizov shine in 5-2 Wild win over Coyotes

Just keep chugging along Minnesota Wild. Let Kirill Kaprizov and the reunited GREEF line fuel that march. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but it was a slow start for the Wild. Outshot 13-11 in the first by the basement-dwelling Arizona Coyotes, who possess an anemic offense — averaging a league-worst 1.38 goals per game — and a porous defense that is fifth in the league for GA/GP with 3.48. Sometimes it’s tough for a team to get up for a game against the most woeful squad in the league, and it sure looked that way in the first 20 minutes.
Wilderness Walk: Road to Winter Classic debut tonight

It’s what we’ve all been waiting for: TNT’s “Road to the Winter Classic” docuseries will be debuting tonight after the postgame coverage. [Awful Announcing]. Speaking of the behind-the-scenes look, some Minnesota Wild players are really looking forward to the opportunity for fans to get a peek into this group off the ice. [Hockey Wilderness]
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

BOSTON - The Bruins will be without both their head coach and leading scorer on Tuesday when they host the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. Following the announcement of Brad Marchand's three-game suspension on Monday evening, Boston revealed ahead of its morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday morning that bench boss Bruce Cassidy has been placed into COVID-19 protocols.
Wilderness Walk: Wild prospects attending World Juniors camp

The Minnesota Wild are well represented on the blue line for Team Canada ahead of the 2022 World Juniors. Carson Lambos, Daemon Hunt, and Ryan O’Rourke have been selected to attend the northern training camp ahead of the tournament at the end of the month. The Wild had one hell...
Quarter of the way

Holy shit are the wild rolling. This team has a completely different vibe, and we now see Billy's vision coming to life. Ryan Hartman looks like the player Chicago thought they were getting. It should be noted that Kirill has just been shoveling him the puck, making his job a whole lot easier. Kirill is a game changer. I would have paid him 12 million if he wanted it. He is the first player in Wild history to crack the top 20 in points since Gabby. That could be made up, but it feels amazing to see him sitting in the top 5 for the entire league. Russian gas truly works. My only request is that we put a translator on the staff for him.... Like what is the reason we need to call a translator to have an interview with him?? It feels like his translator is just making shit up. Whatever, who cares about interviews, Kirill is dialed in right now and he is doing all the talking with his play. The greasy Russian just flys around and it feels like he has a chance to score every time he touches the puck. The powerplay is something that bothers me because we are allowing the other team to easily lock down Kirill when he is playing the bumper spot. If we could play even strength the entire game, I would probably consider it. It has been so fun to watch Kirill make plays for other people and create opportunities for himself at the same time. His hockey IQ and vision on the ice are elite level and I think he only gets better from here. Zuccy has been a shock to me since we signed him. I was literally pissed (and still kind of pissed) at that monster contract we gave him, (5yr x 6mil) but in hindsight having someone to teach Kirill the ropes is pretty nice. He has way more skill / jump than I ever imagined at 34, hopefully he can stay healthy.
