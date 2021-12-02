In time of need, Calen Addison fits right in at wing

Holy shit are the wild rolling. This team has a completely different vibe, and we now see Billy's vision coming to life. Ryan Hartman looks like the player Chicago thought they were getting. It should be noted that Kirill has just been shoveling him the puck, making his job a whole lot easier. Kirill is a game changer. I would have paid him 12 million if he wanted it. He is the first player in Wild history to crack the top 20 in points since Gabby. That could be made up, but it feels amazing to see him sitting in the top 5 for the entire league. Russian gas truly works. My only request is that we put a translator on the staff for him.... Like what is the reason we need to call a translator to have an interview with him?? It feels like his translator is just making shit up. Whatever, who cares about interviews, Kirill is dialed in right now and he is doing all the talking with his play. The greasy Russian just flys around and it feels like he has a chance to score every time he touches the puck. The powerplay is something that bothers me because we are allowing the other team to easily lock down Kirill when he is playing the bumper spot. If we could play even strength the entire game, I would probably consider it. It has been so fun to watch Kirill make plays for other people and create opportunities for himself at the same time. His hockey IQ and vision on the ice are elite level and I think he only gets better from here. Zuccy has been a shock to me since we signed him. I was literally pissed (and still kind of pissed) at that monster contract we gave him, (5yr x 6mil) but in hindsight having someone to teach Kirill the ropes is pretty nice. He has way more skill / jump than I ever imagined at 34, hopefully he can stay healthy.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO