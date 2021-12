Major League Baseball is on the verge of its first work stoppage since a strike canceled the 1994 World Series, which will likely put a pause on all offseason activities. The sport’s collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1 and the expectation is the owners will immediately lock out the players. An offseason lockout would freeze all transactions on Major League rosters until new rules are in place and likely force the cancellation of the annual Winter Meetings (except the minor-league portion).

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO