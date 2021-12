We’re officially in the holiday shopping season and the Hot Stove is going into overdrive. With CBA expiring just before tomorrow night at midnight, teams and players are signing deals at a rapid pace in order to lock in their futures before the pending lockout goes into effect. The Red Sox have been incredibly quiet up to this point and with plenty of big names leaving the free-agent board, they can’t afford to wait as time runs out.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO