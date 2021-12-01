ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November Vehicles Sales decreased to 12.9 million SAAR

Wards Auto released their estimate of light vehicle sales for November. Wards Auto estimates sales...

automotive-fleet.com

November Fleet Sales Increase Slightly

In November, 104,227 fleet units were sold, a 4% month-over-month increase compared to 100,182 in October but a drop of 21% from November 2020. With November in the books, the 2021 year-to-date total of combined large rental, commercial, and government purchases of new vehicles is about 1.5 million units, a 1% decrease from this time in 2020 when 1.52 million units were sold. But notably, fleet sales year to date are down 42% from the same time in 2019 when 2.6 million units were sold.
RETAIL
just-auto.com

US light vehicle market down 16% in November

According to data released by LMC Automotive, the US light vehicle market was down by 16% in November as dealers struggled to supply vehicles due to ongoing parts shortages impacting supply from manufacturers. LMC said the month of November started strong, signalling that the worst impact of lean inventories on...
RETAIL
calculatedriskblog.com

Rents Still Increasing Sharply

Today, in the Real Estate Newsletter: Rents Still Increasing Sharply Rent increases slowing seasonally. The Zillow measure is up 11.2% YoY in October, up from 10.3% YoY in September. And the ApartmentList measure is up 17.7% as of November, up from 16.9% in October. Both the Zillow measure (a repeat rent index), and ApartmentList are showing a sharp increase in rents.
HOUSE RENT
MarketWatch

Ford November U.S. vehicle sales rise 5.9%, as EV sales jump more than 150%

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rose 0.2% in preamarket trading Thursday, after the automaker reported November total U.S. vehicle sales of 158,793 vehicles, up 5.9% from a year ago. Of the total U.S. sales, Ford sold 11,116 electrified vehicles during the month, up 153.6% from a year ago and making up 7.0% of total vehicles sold. "Ford's electrified vehicle sales in November grew at a rate more than three times faster than the overall electrified vehicle segment, taking Ford's electrified vehicle share to 10% compared to 5.4% last year," the company said in a statement. Elsewhere, truck sales rose 4.6% to 82,231 vehicles and SUV sales increased 20.8% to 72,795 vehicles. Among Ford's best-selling models, F-Series sales rose 14.6% to 60,418 trucks and Explorer sales slipped 3.1% to 18,268 SUVs. The stock has run up 50.5% over the past three months through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have advanced 18.6% and the S&P 500 has slipped 0.5%.
ECONOMY
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Cox Automotive Forecast: November Auto Sales Stuck in Low Gear As Consumers and Dealers Face Tight New-Vehicle Inventory and High Prices

ATLANTA – When auto sales for November are confirmed by many automakers later this week, the results are forecast by Cox Automotive to show a market still held in check by limited new-vehicle supply and high prices. The November sales pace is expected to be down notably year over year, but should show a slight improvement from October, as select manufacturers have been able to modestly boost inventory and, as a result, sales.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Nio November 2021 deliveries surge 197% M/M to 10,878 vehicles

Nio (NYSE:NIO) has delivered 10,878 vehicles in November 2021, up 105.6% Y/Y, and representing a solid monthly growth of 196.6% M/M from October's deliveries of 3,667 units. The deliveries consisted of 2,683 ES8s, 4,713 ES6s, and 3,482 EC6s. Total YTD deliveries reached 80,940 vehicles, up 120.4% Y/Y. Cumulative deliveries of...
ECONOMY
Orange County Business Journal

Genesis Motor Posts Record November Sales

Supply constraints continued to be a drag on most OC automakers in the month of November. The one bright spot was Genesis Motor America Inc. of Fountain Valley, which jumped 435% in November from the year-ago period to 5,002 vehicles. November was the third month where the company’s sales exceeded 5,000 vehicles.
ECONOMY
calculatedriskblog.com

ISM® Manufacturing index increased to 61.1% in November

(Posted with permission). The ISM manufacturing index indicated expansion in November. The PMI® was at 61.1% in November, down from 60.8% in October. The employment index was at 53.3%, up from 52.0% last month, and the new orders index was at 61.5%, up from 59.8%. From ISM: Manufacturing PMI® at...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2021

GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2021-- XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for November 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005448/en/. XPENG P7 (Photo: Business Wire) XPeng...
MARKETS
thedetroitbureau.com

Analysts Say New Car Sales Slipped in November

Slim inventories continued to hold back sales of new vehicles in November, according to analysts, despite the interest created by the heavy advertising schedule leading into the Thanksgiving weekend, which has become one of the busiest periods on the auto industry’s calendar. New-vehicle retail sales for November 2021 are expected...
RETAIL
calculatedriskblog.com

Friday: Employment Report

• At 8:30 AM ET, Employment Report for November. The consensus is for 563 thousand jobs added, and for the unemployment rate to decrease to 4.5%. • At 10:00 AM, the ISM Services Index for November.
ECONOMY
calculatedriskblog.com

ADP: Private Employment increased 534,000 in November

Private sector employment increased by 534,000 jobs from October to November according to the November ADP® National Employment ReportTM. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP’s actual data of those who are on a company’s payroll, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Volvo Recharge Sales Improve 18% In November 2021

BEVs: 2,693 (up 106%) and 5.1% share. So far this year, more than one in four new Volvo was rechargeable:. "So far this year, more than 25 per cent of the company’s global sales consist of Recharge models. In Europe, this percentage is more than 40 per cent and in the United States it is nearing 20 per cent. Globally, sales of Recharge cars are up by more than 70 per cent since the start of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020."
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

New Zealand sales set November records

Sales of new vehicles rose 37.3% year on year to 16,327 units. It was the strongest month of November on record for passenger and commercial vehicles. Year to date registrations rose 37.8% to 153,362. “The market remains buoyant despite stock levels remaining low,” the local Motor Industry Association said. Recent...
ECONOMY

