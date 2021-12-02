ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Skier killed in collision with snowboarder at Eldora Mountain identified

KDVR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 72-year-old skier who died following a collision...

kdvr.com

9NEWS

Skier who died in collision at Eldora remembered as 'icon' of snow sports

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A skier who died in a collision with a snowboarder Tuesday at Eldora Ski Area has been identified as Ron LeMaster, 72, of Boulder. LeMaster was the author of books and articles about skiing and was a coach, ski school trainer and photographer, according to the Professional Ski Instructors of America and American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI).
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

72-year-old skier collides with snowboarder and dies at Colorado resort, police say

A skier died after colliding with a snowboarder at a Colorado resort, police said. Ski patrol at the Eldora Ski Resort found the skier unconscious and not breathing after the collision Nov. 30, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the resort after officials tried multiple...
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Victim of Highland Park Fatal Collision

A pedestrian who was hit by a car and killed in Highland Park was identified by county authorities Wednesday. Nicole Higgins, 35, whose city of residence was not disclosed, died after she was struck at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday near Avenue 60, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver...
OutThere Colorado

Skier vs. snowboard collision results in first slopesport death of snow season in Colorado

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a skier has died following a collision at Eldora Ski Area. This is the first slopesport fatality of the season in Colorado. At approximately 11 AM on Tuesday, a call was received regarding a collision between a skier and a snowboarder on Eldora's intermediate-rated 'Windmill' run. The skier was unconscious and not breathing, with ski patrol offering continued resuscitative efforts while deputies from the sheriff's office and medical personnel arrived. ...
COLORADO STATE
youralaskalink.com

Pair Killed in Highway Collision

Added by atagliaferri on November 23, 2021. On November 20th around 6:20 PM , the Alaska State Troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision near mile 64 of the Sterling Highway. Troopers and other first responders responded to the scene. A preliminary investigation determined that a non-commercial van crossed...
myhorrynews.com

Loris man identified in deadly Conway-area collision

A 74-year-old pedestrian died after a Conway area collision Tuesday night, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Ralph Harris of Loris died from traumatic injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Rush Road in the Conway area, Willard said in a release Friday. Around...
CONWAY, SC
Sequim Gazette

Elderly pedestrian killed in collision

An 83-year-old pedestrian who was talking to a driver stopped on a rural roadway was killed late Tuesday afternoon. The driver of a northbound vehicle in the 3000 block of East Sequim Bay Road struck Denis E. Body at about 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 as Body was stepping away from a driver sitting in the southbound lane, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.
SEQUIM, WA
OutThere Colorado

LOOKING BACK: Skier guilty of homicide in fatal collision at Colorado resort

Slopegoers colliding with other slopegoers is an unfortunately common occurrence at the ski hill. Traveling at high speeds, lack of experience, and short attention spans can all be factors in these dangerous, and sometimes deadly, accidents. When these accidents occur, the first question that tends to be asked is which skier or snowboarder was at fault. More than two decades ago, the answer to that question resulted in a man being charged and found guilty of criminally negligent homicide on the slopes, setting a new precedent.
COLORADO STATE
KOAT 7

Friends say man killed at Sipapu was snowboarding for the first time

VADITO, N.M. — Jairo Hernandez was known for being able to put a smile on the faces of the people who worked the front lines of the pandemic. “He was definitely a light in this dark world that we live in,” said friend and co-worker Zuyl Ibanez. “He would always go out his way to help everyone else."
KTSM

EPPD identify man killed in collision with tree in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says a 53-year-old man died due to injuries he sustained during a collision with a tree in the Northeast. Carlos Aceves, a Northeast resident, died on December 1, a news release from the police stated. An investigation found Aceves drove a 2019 Dodge Ram veered […]
EL PASO, TX
NBC Chicago

Avalanche in Austria Kills 3 Skiers, Injures 2

Three skiers have been killed and two injured in an avalanche in central Austria, authorities said Sunday. The victims included a rising young motorbike racer. They were part of a group of 11 skiers, eight of whom were hit by a roughly 200-meter (655-foot) wide slab of snow as they ascended a slope during a ski tour on Saturday in the Tweng area, in Salzburg province.
ACCIDENTS
KDVR.com

Packages stolen moments after delivery

Sloan's Lake residents were home when they were alerted about a package delivery — but they were shocked to find the items gone before they got to the front door. Erika Gonzalez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
theleadernews.com

Cyclist killed in overnight Inwood collision

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash that left a bicyclist dead in Greater Inwood early Monday morning. The Houston Police Department said 24-year-old Ronald Sariles has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault for his alleged role the incident. The identity of the victim,...

