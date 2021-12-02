Skier killed in collision with snowboarder at Eldora Mountain identified

Slopegoers colliding with other slopegoers is an unfortunately common occurrence at the ski hill. Traveling at high speeds, lack of experience, and short attention spans can all be factors in these dangerous, and sometimes deadly, accidents. When these accidents occur, the first question that tends to be asked is which skier or snowboarder was at fault. More than two decades ago, the answer to that question resulted in a man being charged and found guilty of criminally negligent homicide on the slopes, setting a new precedent.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO