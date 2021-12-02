ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trade Jaylen Brown…?

By BadStevens2021
CelticsBlog
 5 days ago

Just had to vent that he has no business on the court and I couldn’t even...

www.celticsblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Bronny’s Insane Dunk Went Viral On Friday Night

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, has literally taken his game to new heights. On Friday night, LeBron shared a jaw-dropping video of Bronny throwing down an incredible dunk in pregame warm-ups. The video showed Bronny throwing the ball off the backboard for a self-assisted windmill. The...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Superteam If They Didn't Trade For Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the start that many expected of them. The team is currently 10-10 with a quarter of the season out the way, and have not been convincing, to say the least. LeBron James has not been healthy, and neither has Anthony Davis which isn’t a surprise. Most importantly, Russell Westbrook has not been a great signing.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Lands Sharpshooter In L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds themselves with a 10-11 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. One are the Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Blunt Message For LeBron James

When it comes to social justice, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lakers superstar LeBron James are often hand-in-hand. But after LeBron’s recent behavior against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA legend has LeBron in his crosshairs. In a video posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar admonished LeBron for a provocative dance he did...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

LeBron James not happy with handling of his positive COVID-19 test: 'I thought it was handled very poorly'

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James wasn't happy with the way that his recent positive COVID-19 test was handled by the NBA. James was forced to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier this week after registering a positive test, but he was back in action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night after returning two negative PCR tests within 24 hours. After the game against the Clippers, James expressed some frustration with the way that the situation was handled.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Bronny James’ Performance Last Night

Bronny James’ high school team, Sierra Canyon, hosted his dad’s old team, St. Vincent-St. Mary, at Staples Center on Saturday night. The son of the Los Angeles Lakers star forward put on a show. Bronny James scored 19 points and showed off his excellent shooting stroke in front of a...
NBA
theScore

NBA Monday best bets: Thunder, Cavs deserve more respect as 'dogs

Magic @ 76ers (-15, 208.5), 7 p.m. ET. How many teams in the NBA really deserve to be giving 15 points to anyone? That list shouldn't include the 76ers, who have lost seven of their last 10 ATS and own just two victories by 15 or more points through their first 20 contests.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy