When deciding when to postpone games due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the NHL takes into account three specific factors: The total number of players on the team who have been infected by the virus, the medical assessment in regards to the cause of exposure, and the continued risk of transmission.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO