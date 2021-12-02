Commentary: Toxic community is hurting students

When I think back to my time as a student at Ithaca College pursuing musical theater, I remember it as an incredibly formative time in my life. My degree path allowed me to learn in not one but two different schools: theater and music. In fact, it was a big reason as to why I chose the college in the first place. I remember my classmates and I used to joke that our degree path was actually a double major in theater and music, with a minor in dance. The knowledge and opportunities I was given to learn alongside other music majors were what I felt set me apart in my career as a performer. If there is an opportunity for a merge in schools, I believe it would be of great benefit to both schools and the students who study in them.

ITHACA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO