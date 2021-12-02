Nyberg: New Haven’s Via Gastrobar serves up eclectic food, drink selections

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new restaurant in the Elm City is serving up eclectic food and drink.

In September, Via Gastrobar opened up downtown, serving cocktails and small plates based on the 1980s Tom Cruise film called “Cocktail.”

Kyle Liberman, co-owner of the restaurant, joins us on Nyberg to share how the business came to be, what their Italian fare is like and what makes Via Gastrobar stand out on the New Haven restaurant scene.

Watch the full interview in the video above .

