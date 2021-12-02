ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyberg: New Haven’s Via Gastrobar serves up eclectic food, drink selections

By Ann Nyberg
 5 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new restaurant in the Elm City is serving up eclectic food and drink.

In September, Via Gastrobar opened up downtown, serving cocktails and small plates based on the 1980s Tom Cruise film called “Cocktail.”

Kyle Liberman, co-owner of the restaurant, joins us on Nyberg to share how the business came to be, what their Italian fare is like and what makes Via Gastrobar stand out on the New Haven restaurant scene.

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

