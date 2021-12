Microsoft Corp. said today it has seized 42 domains being used by a Chinese cyber espionage group that has targeted organizations in the U.S. and other countries. The group, called “Nickel” by Microsoft but better known as APT15, has been active since 2010 and is believed to be a state-sponsored hacking group. Microsoft has been tracking the group since 2016 and has been analyzing its specific activities since 2019. The group’s primary targets are government agencies, think tanks and human rights organizations, although it has also targeted a broad range of companies previously.

