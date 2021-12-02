ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfane, NY

Newfane ready to 'Light Up'

By Jacob Fries jacob.fries@lockportjournal.com
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 5 days ago

The Town of Newfane is holding its Light Up Parade on Main Street from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday.

The parade is being overseen for the first time by disc jockey Bill Koller, who also joined the Newfane business association this year. The event has been planned since early September, and is expected to have at least 30 registered participants including the Olcott Fire Department, the Niagara Sheriff’s Department and the Newfane American Legion.

This event is among several other holiday festivities happening in Newfane that day, including the Candy Cane Lane Craft Show and Sale at Newfane United Methodist Church at 4 p.m., and the Snowflake Village at the Town hall community center at 4:30 p.m. Both events will have crafts, vendors, and snacks.

Given how there was no parade last year, Koller is happy that there is something happening this year that the community can feel happy about.

“I’m looking forward to the community coming out and enjoying themselves,” he said. “It’s a good way to give back to the community, and see the smiles on children’s faces. It’s going to be a good time to bring people joy.”

For more information on the parade, email billkoller1990@gmail.com, or call (716) 803-4724.

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport, NY
