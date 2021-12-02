Pedestrian taken to hospital in critical condition after struck by vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Oklahoma City.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle shortly before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Reno and Meridian, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian was occupied by two people. Neither were injured.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No further details were released.

A different auto-pedestrian accident occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of South Walker. The pedestrian in that accident is also in critical condition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.