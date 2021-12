It’s not very often that two big-screen titans come together to create a romantic offering like A Journal for Jordan. But that’s what happened when Denzel Washington finally decided to collaborate with his cinematic heir apparent, Michael B. Jordan. While being directed by the two-time Oscar winner would be an actor’s dream, Jordan wanted more out of the experience. He saw this film as an opportunity to learn from a master. With the romantic drama weeks ago from release, the Without Remorse star broke down how working with the screen legend informed his preparation for his directorial debut on Creed III.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO