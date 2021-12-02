ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints Week 13: Know thy enemy

By Tyrone Starr
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Week 13 of the NFL season. For the Dallas Cowboys, November could not have ended fast enough. After cruising into the month with a 6-1 record and looking like one of the league’s best teams, Dallas has hit a massive speed bump. After a no-show dismantling at...

