Gambling

Suncity says Macau gaming rooms shut, CEO resigns after arrest

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) -Macau's Suncity Group Holdings Ltd said gaming rooms operated by a company owned by its former CEO and chairman, Alvin Chau, have been closed. Chau, who was arrested with 10 others on Sunday over alleged links to cross-border gambling and money laundering, is also the founder of Macau's...

Macao casino shares tumble after police arrest Suncity founder

Hong Kong — Macao casino stocks slid on Monday, rattled by the arrests of 11 people over alleged links to cross-border gambling and money laundering, with the founder of the gaming hub's biggest junket operator among those detained. Shares in MGM China (MCHVF) plunged 10%, while Wynn Macau (WYNMF) lost...
Macau Casino Stocks Slide After Arrest of Junket Boss

HONG KONG—Casino stocks fell and share trading of junket operator Suncity Group Holdings Ltd. was suspended Monday morning after its chairman was held by police over allegations of illegal gambling and money laundering. Alvin Chau, chairman and a controlling shareholder of Macau’s largest junket operator, was among 11 people held...
Shares of Macau casino operator Suncity suspended -HKEX

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of Suncity Group Holdings Ltd were suspended on Monday after its chief executive was believed to be among 11 people arrested by Macau authorities on Sunday over alleged links to cross-border gambling and money laundering. The South China Morning Post reported that Macau police said...
Macau stocks are on watch after Suncity CEO is detained by authorities

There is another negative development in the Macau sector for investors to weigh after Suncity Group (OTCPK:SCGHF) Chairman Alvin Chau was accused by Chinese authorities of being a leading member of a cross-border gambling group that set up casinos on the Mainland. It is still unclear if the scope of the allegations will just affect Chau individually, Suncity as a group or even the entire junket industry.
Macau casino shares fall after 'illegal gambling' arrests

Shares in Macau casino operators have slumped after police arrested 11 people over alleged money-laundering and illegal cross-border gambling. It comes as authorities had earlier said they were questioning Alvin Chau, a prominent gambling industry figure. A Chinese state media outlet said Mr Chau was accused of heading a cross-border...
Arrest of gambling CEO suggests Macau’s days as a casino hub are numbered

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune’s newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. High rollers scurried away from the baccarat tables in Macau on Friday following reports that authorities in the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou had issued an arrest warrant for Alvin Chau, boss of the biggest operator of VIP "junket" tours to the gambling hub's casinos.
Macau Casinos Shut High-Roller Rooms Tied to Arrested Operator

HONG KONG—Macau’s casinos have shut down the VIP rooms of the city’s largest junket operator, and its leader, Alvin Chau, has resigned following his arrest on illegal gambling and money-laundering allegations. Casino operators informed Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau that they have ended their relationship with the junket operator...
Macau ‘junket king’ Alvin Chau’s life in the limelight goes bust after arrest

With his signature slicked-back hair and well-tailored suits, Alvin Chau Cheok-wa looked more like a celebrity than a businessman as he basked in the limelight, often with his beautiful Malaysian-American mistress draped over his arm. Last weekend, Chau, the boss of Macau’s largest casino junket operator, made the headlines again,...
Some Macau casinos to shut junket-operated VIP rooms, sources say

Some casinos in Macau have decided to close VIP gambling rooms run by junkets, according to people familiar with the matter, a week after the head of the city's top operator was arrested. Wynn Macau Ltd. and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. notified junket operators on Monday that they intend...
Wynn Macau confirms Craig Billings’ CEO appointment

Wynn Macau has confirmed the appointment of Craig Billings as chief executive officer with effect from January 31, 2022, as part of a transition that will see current incumbent Matt Maddox leave the company. Wynn Resorts, the controlling shareholder of Wynn Macau, had previously communicated that Billings will occupy the...
China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves, the country’s influence over oil prices has long been profound. As a result of this imbalance, China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘supercycle’, characterized by consistently rising price trends for all commodities that are used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. This was a product largely of the 8 percent-plus annual GDP growth recorded by China over that period, with many spikes well above 10 percent and only a relatively short move down in economic growth at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. Aside from huge quantities of imported oil and gas, this massive economic growth was fuelled by enormous debt piled up but then hidden away in various financial mechanisms that China believed it could simply pay off eventually through its rapid economic growth. Developments in the last week or so hint that both of these bubbles may be set to burst, taking the big bid in oil out of the market.
Alexandra Botez under fire after appearing to defend slavery

Alexandra Botez came under fire over the weekend after she appeared to defend Dubai's alleged use of slavery on an AT&T sponsored stream hosted from the 2021 World Chess Championship taking place in the United Arab Emirates. While the sisters later claimed she was being taken out of context, the statement still caused an uproar from their stream chat and folks online who were offended by the comment.
The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
The Red Curtain - China Cuts Itself Off From The World

For personal reasons Ireland is one of my touchstones when trying to understand the ways in which the world is changing, and more generally it is an interesting laboratory to witness the effects of the rise and fall of globalization on a small open economy. Globalization has markedly changed Ireland...
Experts fear that China is eyeing control of TSMC with a Taiwan takeover

What is the one company that could throw the world into disarray if it were to lose its independence and end up a pawn in the current geopolitical chess match? No, it is not Apple although it is a company that counts Apple as its number one client. That last clue might have given it away.
