Fatal one car accident takes place on I-79 southbound ramp in Crawford County
One person is dead and another person is injured during a one vehicle accident.
According to State Police in Meadville, this accident happened in Crawford County where the passenger, 76-year-old Bonnie Pfendler, was pronounced dead at the scene by Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
The driver, 76-year-old Norman Pfendler, left I-79 southbound on eastbound exit 147 and failed to make the turn.
Pfendler hit the concrete barrier causing the vehicle to go airborne and land on the southbound entrance ramp to I-79.
Norman was taken by ambulance to Meadville Medical Center. No word has been released on what his injuries are or how severe they may be.
