Asbury Woods kicks off Winter Wonderland festivities

By Jordana Elder
YourErie
 5 days ago

A month long holiday tradition kicks off at Asbury Woods.

December 1st marked the start of their annual Winter Wonderland festivities.

The boardwalk adorned with lights for people to enjoy as they walk through the woods.

Organizers said that the new lights have been added this year and the nature center is open for visitors to do some holiday shopping.

“Our holiday gift shop is available with lots of local vendors. If you’re looking for those special handmade products you can pop in the Nature Center and check out the gift shop after you’ve done your walk,” said Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director of Asbury Woods.

Winter Wonderland is free and continues through the rest of the month except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
YourErie

YourErie

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

