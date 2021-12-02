Asbury Woods kicks off Winter Wonderland festivities

A month long holiday tradition kicks off at Asbury Woods.

December 1st marked the start of their annual Winter Wonderland festivities.

The boardwalk adorned with lights for people to enjoy as they walk through the woods.

Organizers said that the new lights have been added this year and the nature center is open for visitors to do some holiday shopping.

“Our holiday gift shop is available with lots of local vendors. If you’re looking for those special handmade products you can pop in the Nature Center and check out the gift shop after you’ve done your walk,” said Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director of Asbury Woods.

Winter Wonderland is free and continues through the rest of the month except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.