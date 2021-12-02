ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas oil and gas upstream jobs show gains for 6th consecutive month

By Bethany Blankley
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
(The Center Square) – Texas oil and gas upstream jobs saw gains for sixth consecutive months, according to employment data from the Texas Workforce Commission, expanding by another 2,300 jobs. Since the low employment point in September 2020, growth months in oil and gas have outnumbered decline months 11...

Port Arthur News

Texas gas prices 15.4 lower than a month ago. Analyst says what to expect next.

A downturn in average gas prices continued to gain momentum last week as oil prices remained at a hefty discount. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said this is largely due to continued anxiety over the omicron variant and some countries issuing lockdowns, keeping motorists from consuming as much fuel.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Oilfield services sector loses jobs in November, ending 8-month streak of gains

The U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector lost 818 jobs in November, ending eight straight months of growth. Employment in the sector, dominated by companies like Halliburton, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes, fell by 0.1 percent to 647,485 jobs in November, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics analyzed by Houston trade group Energy Workforce & Technology Council. The losses were steepest in oil and natural gas extraction, as well as support activity.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Texas gas prices dropping as demand falls, crude oil prices tumble

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Gas prices are dropping across the nation and especially in Texas. AAA Texas’ Weekend Gas Watch says in the Lone Star state’s gas average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.97. Compared to last week, that price is two cents less and it’s $1.3 more per gallon compared to this day last year.
TEXAS STATE
Cody Enterprise

Many oil, gas leases deferred

President Joe Biden administration’s moratorium on oil and gas leases may have come to a close, but many within the energy industry and in Wyoming see his administration employing new tactics in order to achieve the same results. “They’re using any tactic possible to slow down those leases,” said Ryan...
PARK COUNTY, WY
azbex.com

Arizona Construction Gained 600 Jobs in October

Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5.2% in October, down from 5.7% in September, according to the latest report published by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. The national rate decreased to 4.6% from 4.8%. In Oct. 2020, the state had a seasonally adjusted rate of 6.8%, and the...
ARIZONA STATE
Entrepreneur

3 Oil & Gas Stocks Under $10 That Can Gain More Than 35% According to Analyst Estimates

The oil & gas industry has benefited significantly from skyrocketing crude oil and natural gas prices in recent months. And limited supply and increasing demand for energy with the reopening of the economy should keep driving the industry’s growth. As such, Wall Street analysts expect low-priced oil & gas stocks Comstock Resources (CRK), Tellurian (TELL), and W&T Offshore (WTI) to gain more than 35% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be worth adding these stocks to one’s watchlist. Read on.
STOCKS
ktxs.com

Gas prices on the rise in Texas

ABILENE, Texas — According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of gas in Texas is about three dollars, the highest it’s been in eight years. This rise in price has some mixed reactions for some holiday travelers. “We're traveling... It doesn’t affect us at all If we wanna...
TEXAS STATE
rigzone.com

Texas Upstream Employment Rises Again

The rise marked the sixth consecutive month of job growth for the industry since April. Texas upstream employment rose by 2,300 jobs from September to October, the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) highlighted, citing the latest Current Employment Statistics (CES) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
TEXAS STATE
GoLocalProv

RI Gas Prices Have Been Going Up for 30 Consecutive Weeks

This week, AAA reported that average gas prices per gallon in Rhode Island are up again — this time just one cent, but the prices have been going up, week in and week out, since April. According to Mark Schieldrop of AAA, “The last time gas prices did not go...
TRAFFIC
fox4news.com

Texas jobs recovery

Texas is again leading the national economic recovery, especially in jobs. Dr. Pia Orrenius, senior economist and vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, explains.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Texas adds 2,300 oil exploration, production jobs in October

Oil exploration and production companies in Texas added 2,300 jobs in October, the sixth straight month of gains. The state has 183,400 drilling and extraction workers, about 17 percent fewer than the 220,300 before the pandemic began in January 2020. Texas has recovered 25,900 — 43 percent — of the 60,000 upstream jobs lost during the pandemic, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission and analyzed by the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association, an industry trade group.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Unemployment Drops In The Valley For 4th Consecutive Month

The Rio Grande Valley saw a fourth straight monthly drop in unemployment in October. The jobless rate declined .2% in the Brownsville-Harlingen area to 7.1%. It was down .4% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area to 7.6%. Statewide, unemployment dipped .2% to 5.4% last month as the state added 56,000 jobs.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
