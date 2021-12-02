ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Advantages Mesa SEO Prepares For A Busy 2022

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Maglodi, founder of the full service internet marketing company Online Advantages, is pleased to announce that he has joined forces with the Mesa, Arizona business community with the opening of his company's newest location.

To learn more about Online Advantages Mesa SEO and how Maglodi and his team are preparing for a busy 2022, please check out https://mesa-seo.onlineadvantages.net/ .

"As proud new members of the Mesa, Arizona Chamber of Commerce, we are looking forward to working with our fellow business owners and managers to help continue to keep Mesa the strong, vibrant city it has been since its inception," Maglodi said, adding that he is excited to show Mesa businesses how Online Advantages Mesa SEO can help boost their online presence and sales.

Online Advantages Mesa SEO will offer the following Mesa SEO services:

  • Mesa Search Engine Optimization
  • Mesa SEO
  • Mesa Local Search Optimization
  • A host of other digital marketing services designed for businesses in Mesa, Arizona and the surrounding areas.

Since 2010, Online Advantages has helped businesses of every size, description, and industrial niche build their online presence and achieve superiority in their respective fields. Now, with the addition of their new location in Mesa, Arizona, Online Advantages Mesa SEO is proud to be the premier source for SEO and internet marketing services.

Some of the industries Online Advantages Mesa SEO will serve in Mesa, AZ and the surrounding region include the construction trades, including Mesa plumbing, HVAC, electricians and paving companies in Mesa; attorneys in Mesa, Mesa bakeries and restaurants; Arizona E-commerce; the financial sector; Mesa healthcare; charities and nonprofits in Mesa, AZ and nationwide and Mesa auto mechanics and body shops.

Maglodi said he and his team are looking forward to a busy 2022. Mesa business owners who would like to find out more about how Online Advantages Mesa SEO can help their company grow and prosper are welcome to sign for a complimentary website analysis and SEO audit by visiting the Mesa SEO Online Advantages website.

About Online Advantages Mesa SEO:

Online Advantages is a unique full service internet marketing company. Founder Matt Maglodi specializes in all aspects of online marketing from video marketing, to pay per click advertising, organic search and social media. For more information, please visit;

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-advantages-mesa-seo-prepares-for-a-busy-2022-301435802.html

SOURCE Online Advantages

