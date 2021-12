For many of us, childhood is pivotal in the formation of our world view. We learn who we are, what we can be and how to relate to others and the world around us through interactions with our family, friends and community. It is in those environments where we learn a sense of right and wrong, justice and injustice, and how to be good neighbors to all people. As we recognize the disability community at Microsoft throughout December along with International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3, I want to reflect on my personal journey of moving from awareness to allyship for people with disabilities.

