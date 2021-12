Venus is December’s headliner. The planet is bright enough to see with the naked eye during daytime—and creates a spectacular pairing with a crescent moon. The month also offers an eye-catching lineup of three evening planets all month, with a fourth joining the party before Venus checks out in early January. A few hours of dark, moonless skies coincide with the year’s best meteor shower. An extra-bright moon, a northernmost moon and a southernmost sun all arrive in a three-day span. And we get two celestial gifts on the last day of 2021: a compact dawn gathering of an old crescent moon with a planet and its namesake star; and the Dog Star reaching its high perch in time to howl at midnight.

