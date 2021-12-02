ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In WeWork Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of WeWork Inc. ("WeWork" or "the Company") (WE) - Get WeWork Inc. Class A Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. WeWork disclosed in an SEC filing on December 1, 2021, that it will restate its financial results for 2020 and the first three quarters of 2021. The Company failed to properly account for certain equity when it went public through a SPAC. Based on this news, shares of WeWork fell by more than 5% in after-hours trading.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

