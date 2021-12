- - - Anthropologist David Graeber, famous for summing up several millennia of economic history in his best-selling "Debt: The First 5,000 Years," spent the past decade collaborating with the archaeologist David Wengrow on another ambitious project. The two scholars sifted through evidence from 200,000 years of human history in an effort to understand how inequality began. Their exhaustive research has come to fruition in "The Dawn of Everything," a fascinating argument about why humans today are "stuck" in rigid, hierarchical states that would have appalled our ancestors. "Something has gone terribly wrong with the world," they write. "A very small percentage of its population do control the fates of almost everyone else, and they are doing it in an increasingly disastrous fashion."

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO