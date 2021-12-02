ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Pearl And Vincenza (Vini) Antonacci Of The Pearl Antonacci Group Were Named To RealTrends Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pearl Antonacci Group also ranked 6 th for Boca Raton real estate teams' number of transactions, catapulting them to the top of the list of best real estate agents in Boca Raton.

RealTrends America's Best Real Estate Professionals ranks over 18,500 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during calendar year 2020. All production numbers are independently verified by a third party to ensure accuracy and report integrity. This group of highly successful real estate sales agents represents the top 1 percent of all real estate practitioners in the United States.

"Congratulations to The Pearl Antonacci Group who made the America's Best list," says Tom Ferry, owner and founder of Tom Ferry International. "I have the pleasure of working with successful real estate professionals day in and day out, and I know all the hard work, late nights, and huge effort that goes into achieving such incredible results," says Ferry. "There are multiple ways to become successful in real estate. Yet, despite the differences, the real estate professionals on this list have one thing in common—they are simply the best. Congratulations to all recipients of this prestigious recognition."

"Those individual agents and teams who make up the 2021 America's Best Real Estate Professionals represent only about 1% of all Realtors® in the country yet account for over 10% of the closed transactions, and more than 16% of all the sales volume closed last year," says Steve Murray, Special Advisor to HW Media LLC. "To say that Brian Pearl and Vini Antonacci are exceptional sales professional is an understatement. To attain this level of sales is extraordinary."

"I'm pleased and honored to be ranked on this ranking of the country's top residential real estate agents," says Brian Pearl, Principal Agent of The Pearl Antonacci Group at Compass. "It represents the time and effort that we put into each client that we serve and how much work it takes to build a successful real estate career. The level of sales it takes to qualify makes it a special recognition."

RealTrends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals honors America's finest real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by RealTrends.

The rankings are compiled based on surveys from virtually every nationally branded network, many state and local associations of Realtors®, MLSs, all applicants from past years' rankings, and the 900 largest brokerage firms in the United States. Verification from an independent source is required for all submissions. In addition, RealTrends senior staff reviews every submission for completeness and accuracy.

About The RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand

The RealTrends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report is sponsored jointly by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International. RealTrends America's Best honors America's elite real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by RealTrends. RealTrends is a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. Tom Ferry International is a nationwide real estate business and life coaching and training company.

About The Pearl Antonacci Group

The Pearl Antonacci Group is a top-producing South Florida real estate team, specializing in luxury, waterfront homes from Hillsboro Beach to Manalapan. With over 50 years of combined experience and 750+ successful closed transactions, Brian Pearl and Vini Antonacci have been ranked in the Top Half of The Top 1% of Realtors nationwide, and as one of the Top 250 Teams in the country. With over $30 million in sales each year, they have closed over $750 million in total sales volume.

To learn more about The Pearl Antonacci Group, visit their website www.pearlantonacci.com.

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12895918

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brian-pearl-and-vincenza-vini-antonacci-of-the-pearl-antonacci-group-were-named-to-realtrends--tom-ferry-americas-best-real-estate-professionals-301435795.html

SOURCE The Pearl Antonacci Group at Compass

