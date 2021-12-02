ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Mana Lumumba-Kasongo Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

LEESBURG, Ga., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mana Lumumba-Kasongo is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Name in Emergency Medicine for her work in the Medical field and in recognition of her work at Crisp Regional Hospital.

In her daily work, Dr. Kasongo is an Attending Physician at Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele, GA. She maintains hospital privileges at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. She works with patients who require emergency care or women's healthcare.

Highly educated in her specialty, Dr. Kasongo first attended DePaul University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies in 1993. She next attended Columbia University in New York, NY, graduating with a Master of Science degree in Journalism in 1996. To earn her Medical degree, she attended Rush University Medical College in Chicago, IL, graduating in 2002. Dr. Kasongo then completed a residency from 2002 - 2006 in Emergency Medicine at New York University School of Medicine and Bellevue Hospital. As a result of her training, she is board certified in Emergency Medicine by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

Outside of her clinical work, Dr. Kasongo enjoys writing about her work as an Emergency Medicine Doctor. NYU Alumni magazine recently published a piece by Dr. Kasongo about her experiences living and working on the front lines through the COVID-19 pandemic in rural Georgia. Dr. Kasongo has had articles published with ABC News, Newsweek, and Real Health Magazine.

With a varied career in multiple industries, Dr. Kasongo is the Co-Founder of the Black Star News, a New York City-based newspaper for weekly investigative journalism, with a focus on the African American community and healthcare topics. Dr. Kasongo has worked as a freelance reporter and public speaker. She worked as a Medical Correspondent for Fox News 31, the My Turn Contributor to Newsweek, a Medical Reporter for ABC News, and a Speaker for DePaul University and George Washington University. She is currently working as a Guest Medical Contributor for Newsy, the largest online newscast platform.

In addition, she was asked to give the annual Martin Luther King lecture at her alma mater, DePaul University. An active member of the school community, she served on the Advisory Committee for the College of Communications from 2007-2013.

One of the most profound and heartbreaking experiences of her life was providing medical care in rural Kenya during 2009 and 2011, and in Haiti in 2010. She was among the first medical teams to who gave aid to Haitians after the devastating earthquake in 2010, arriving just four days after the earthquake. She and her team set up a makeshift hospital at the border of Haiti and the D.R., and were able to save many lives through their emergency care.

On a personal note, Dr. Kasongo loves to spend time with her husband and two children. Her hobbies include reading historical novels, traveling, eating at new restaurants, and watching movies - especially Marvel movies and Star Wars - with her family.

For more information, visit www.crispregional.org and https://www.blackstarnews.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mana-lumumba-kasongo-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301435753.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

City Colleges of Chicago Creates Scholarship Honoring Civil Rights Activist Timuel Black

CHICAGO (CBS) – The City Colleges of Chicago honors the late Timuel Black with a scholarship in his name. The Timuel D. Black Scholars Program will be awarded to adult learners based on their civic and community engagement with hopes to bring change to their communities. The scholarship will cover tuition, books, and fees and can be applied to any of the seven City Colleges. Students are selected annually and can also submit a project request to fund civic issues that were central to Black’s work. “Dr. Black was a scholar, a leader, and an icon who inspired generations to become activists and change agents in their communities. With this scholarship, we hope to fulfill the promise that embodies Dr. Black’s legacy by emboldening others to follow in his footsteps,” said Juan Salgado, Chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago. Black marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. became a political organizer for Chicago Mayor Harold Washington and was a trusted adviser to Barack Obama during his campaign for president. Black died back in October — he was 102 years old.
CHICAGO, IL
The Free Press - TFP

Harvard Prof’s Strange Claims About Homeschoolers Debunked—By Harvard’s Own Research

Harvard Law School Professor Elizabeth Bartholet has been a major opponent of homeschool education in recent years. But do her claims withstand scrutiny?. Harvard Law School Professor Elizabeth Bartholet has been a major opponent of homeschool education in recent years. In an interview with the Harvard Gazette last year, Bartholet outlandishly claimed that homeschooling is a threat to our children’s well-being and should be banned.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lima News

Who’s a hero?

HARTFORD, Conn. — When the U.S. government allowed so-called hero pay for frontline workers as a possible use of pandemic relief money, it suggested occupations that could be eligible from farm workers and childcare staff to janitors and truck drivers. State and local governments have struggled to determine who among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Why the good news about the Omicron variant's reduced severity may be a mirage

There's a growing, caveat-filled consensus among public health experts that the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus is both more contagious and less severe than other COVID-19 strains. The evidence for greater transmissibility is more persuasive at this point than reduced severity, but "thus far, the signals are a bit encouraging regarding the severity," Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN this weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul University#Lumumba#Continental#Crisp Regional Hospital#Ga#American Studies#Columbia University#Bellevue Hospital#Nyu Alumni#Abc News#Newsweek#Real Health Magazine#The Co Founder Of#The Black Star News#African American#Fox News 31#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
CANCER
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon scientists know enough about Omicron to be worried

The latest Covid-19 variant of concern has never appeared in Oregon – ever.  Dr. Melissa Sutton, the Oregon Health Authority’s medical director of respiratory viral pathogens, reviewed all of the state’s genome sequencing data on Covid-19 samples last week. She told the Capital Chronicle that none of the samples resembled Omicron.  But that’s likely to […] The post Oregon scientists know enough about Omicron to be worried appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
TheConversationCanada

Dismantling anti-Black racism in our schools: Accountability measures are key

Education is built on the belief that people can be more. In the words of the 20th-century American sociologist and writer W.E.B. DuBois, an important anti-racist leader and figure in the development of African American education, “what people are depends on the way they have been educated, the way … their possibilities have been developed and drawn out.” Du Bois’s speeches and writings on the education of Black students were part of his larger concern about Black children’s well-being and the uplifting of Black communities. In other words, for education to be truly a process of encouraging and embracing discovery,...
SOCIETY
CBS Philly

Parents Of Temple University Students Rally For Better Security On Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents of students at Temple University rallied for better security on campus Monday morning. Their masks, their signs and their resounding message is clear — stop the killing, keep the kids safe. That’s the rallying cry from Temple University parents, alumni and community activists. “I think that unfortunately, everybody is starting to see this is all of our problems, whether you live here, transit here, anybody can be impacted by this gun violence,” one parent said. As the City of Philadelphia has steadily crept into historic homicide rates so far this year, Temple University’s campus, which sits in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Miami

Florida Native Luke Delaney Joins NASA’s New Astronaut Class Of 2021

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — NASA has chosen 10 new astronaut candidates from a field of more than 12,000 applicants to represent the United States and work for humanity’s benefit in space and one of them is a Florida native. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson introduced the members of the 2021 astronaut class, the first new class in four years, during an event at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where the candidates will spend the majority of the next two years training beginning in January 2022. NASA’s 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class includes (from left) US Air Force Maj. Nichole Ayers, Christopher...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy