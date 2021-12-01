Column: Johnson one of strangest rock and roll legends

What rock music or rock music-related happenings from 2021 are you most thankful for? We asked our writers that question, and here's how they responded:. Allison Rapp: There's a lot to be thankful for this year. To state the obvious, it's been wonderful to get back to live gigs. It's true that you often don't fully realize what you have until it's gone, and to be physically present once again at some of my favorite venues, seeing some of my favorite artists, is an indescribable feeling, particularly here in New York City, where the pandemic struck hard. There's been a different feeling in the air at these shows. More specifically, I'm thankful that acts like Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Lindsey Buckingham – some of the most resilient names in rock — have returned to touring. They're road dogs at heart and it's so good to see them continuing to do what they do best in spite of both public and personal obstacles in the last year.

