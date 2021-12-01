ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Johnson one of strangest rock and roll legends

By Mike Voss
Cody Enterprise
 6 days ago

Only a handful of events in the short life of Robert Johnson are documented and accounts often contradict each other. Out of this vague and misty past grew one of the spookiest rock’n’roll legends. Son House, an admired Mississippi blues performer in the early 1930s, remembered a teen-aged Robert...

