ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Awalé Resources Limited Share Consolidation

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Awalé Resources Limited (" Awalé" or the " Company") (TSXV: ARIC) announces that further to its November 4, 2021 news release, its share consolidation on a 8:1 basis has been accepted and will be effective on December 6, 2021.

All registered shareholders will be sent new certificates representing their share positions directly from the Company's transfer agent Computershare without any action on their part. Post consolidation the Company will have approximately 23,348,137 common shares issued and outstanding prior to rounding for fractional shares.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED.

"Glen Parsons"

Glen Parsons, President and CEO

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Cautionary Statement

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awale-resources-limited-share-consolidation-301435790.html

SOURCE Awale Resources

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Thrive Acquisition Corporation Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants

Thrive Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: THAC.U) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing December 8, 2021, holders of the 17,250,000 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "THAC" and "THAC.W," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade under The Nasdaq Global Market symbol "THAC.U." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Trillion Energy Presenting At Emerging Growth Conference On Dec 8, 2021

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. ("Trillion" or the "Company") (CSE: TCF) (OTC: TCFF) (Frankfurt: 3P2N) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 8, 2021 and invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Investor Group Led By Rubicon Founders Closes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In U.S. Medical Management "USMM"

TROY, Mich., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium of investors led by Rubicon Founders has acquired a majority stake in U.S. Medical Management (USMM), a recognized leader in providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare within proven care models that support complex and fragile individuals in the home setting. Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) will retain a minority stake in the company.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aric#Company#Computershare#Awale#Awale Resources
resourceworld.com

GoGold tables new resource estimate, shares rise

GoGold Resources Inc. [GGD-TSX] on Tuesday announced an initial mineral resource estimate for the Los Ricos North project in Jalisco State, Mexico, and said it plans to target additional resources in 2022. The shares advanced on the news, rising 1.9% or $0.06 to $3.21 on volume of 433,340. The shares...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

MGRC gets UMA query as share price hits limit down

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 6): Malaysian Genomics Resources Centre Bhd (MGRC), which emerged as one of the top losers on the local bourse on Monday (Dec 6) following a sharp fall in its share price, has been slapped with an unusual market activity (UMA) query by Bursa Malaysia. The stock hit...
WORLD
investing.com

Thungela Resources expects to return to profitability in 2021; shares rally

Investing.com – Thungela Resources (JO: TGAJ ) (LON: TGAT ) has announced it expects to return to profitability in respect of Earnings Per Share and Headline Earnings Per Share for the 2021 financial year, following a loss in 2020. Coal Demand. The dual-listed company said demand for energy, including thermal...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
TrendHunter.com

Consolidated Financial Super Apps

Future FinTech Group, a Florida-based company that specializes in blockchain e-commerce and fintech platforms, is overseeing the launch of a new financial super app that will provide a vast array of digital financial services that range from payments to perks and investment. Designed by the company's subsidiary FTFT UK, this...
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

ICS Corporation Announces Major Expansion

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICS Corporation today announced a significant expansion of its operations in Gloucester County, New Jersey, with the signing of a lease for 191,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution space in Woolwich Township. ICS plans to hire as many as 500 permanent, full-time employees for printing and direct mail fulfillment positions. In addition, ICS' expansion will create job opportunities in most front office departments, including Accounting, Customer Service, Quality Control, Purchasing, IT and Programming.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ExxonMobil Acquires Materia, Inc., A High-Performance Structural Polymers Company

ExxonMobil Chemical Company has acquired California-based Materia, Inc., a technology company that has pioneered the development of a Nobel prize-winning technology for manufacturing a new class of materials. The innovative materials can be used in a number of applications, including wind turbine blades, electric vehicle parts, sustainable construction, and anticorrosive coatings.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AlphaRoot Launches Management Liability Insurance Program Calibrated To The Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group") (BRP) , an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the AlphaRoot management liability insurance program calibrated to the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries within its specialty indirect subsidiary, Millennial Specialty Insurance, LLC dba AlphaRoot* (" AlphaRoot").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy