Listen to “Another Seven” on Spreaker. The Avalanche scored seven goals for the third time during their five-game winning streak. Aarif and JJ breakdown the 7-5 victory over the Ottawa Senators and the strange back-and-forth game that was. They also highlight various top performers which once again includes Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar as well as Valeri Nichushkin and Devon Toews. The guys then talk Jared Bednar tying Bob Hartley in all-time Avalanche wins just days after signing a two-year extension to remain in Colorado. All that and more on this edition of Hockey Mountain High: Your go-to Avalanche Podcast.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO