ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Volonic Introduces Carbon Fiber As A Luxury Material Option For The World's First Customizable, Free Placement Wireless Charging Solution

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volonic - an Orange County, CA based luxury lifestyle brand fusing innovative technologies with fashionable works of art - announced today the immediate availability of carbon fiber as a luxury material option for its flagship product, the Volonic Valet 3. Offered in a black and white colorway, carbon fiber joins a curated list of world-class materials that can be utilized with the world's first customizable, free placement wireless charging solution.

Exceptionally strong, yet lightweight, carbon fiber is globally renowned as a preferred material in high-performance luxury automobiles and cutting-edge aerospace engineering. Celebrated for its sleek and modern appearance, carbon fiber is guaranteed to add a touch of contemporary elegance to your Volonic Valet 3.

"Consumers' interests are constantly changing," said Shawn Dougherty, Founder & CEO of Volonic. "You must evolve with the increase in demand for innovation and artistic design, which is why we delivered the carbon fiber line. We are committed to providing consumers with more luxurious technology options to match a diverse range of elevated lifestyles."

Featuring the revolutionary Aira FreePower™ technology, the Volonic Valet 3 offers a full-surface position-free wireless charging experience and is composed of highly-coveted stylish material options that include authentic carbon fiber, 100% genuine Alcantara and full-grain leathers. Volonic's revolutionary technology leads the charge with Aira's unparalleled power and a matrix of intelligent Qi coils that deliver precise charging power to each of your devices, all at once.

Discover Volonic's new Carbon Fiber Valet 3 wireless chargers here: https://volonic.com/collections/carbon-collection

About Volonic Volonic was created to make you take flight through the fusion of technology and fashionable works of art. To create a transformative experience that makes you see the world from a different perspective. We don't take shortcuts. We don't compromise. We don't settle for anything less than perfection because we have you in mind. We are here to inspire you. We serve a new generation of consumers who believe that beauty and elegance can live in the same space as technology and functionality. Take flight at www.volonic.com

Photo Download - http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Volonic-x-AndrewOptics-10-scaled.jpg

Photo Download - http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/CARBON_BLACK_OVERHEAD2.jpg

Media contact: Shaye McCloryE: shaye@kcomm.com P: (949) 230-4381

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volonic-introduces-carbon-fiber-as-a-luxury-material-option-for-the-worlds-first-customizable-free-placement-wireless-charging-solution-301435798.html

SOURCE Volonic, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
mixonline.com

RF Venue introduces its free wireless Performance Calculator

Online tool allows simplified wireless microphone system reliability predictions in seconds. Ashland, MA, USA — RF Venue, Inc., a global leader in antenna and RF wireless communication products, has simplified wireless mic system reliability predictions with the development of the RF Venue Performance Calculator. The free online tool, lauded by early adopters amongst RF Venue customers, greatly reduces the complexity of wireless system performance prediction, providing a reasonable certainty of reliable performance in mere seconds.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Carbon Fiber Folding Knives

CRKT (Columbia River Knife and Tool), a company specializing in handcrafted knives and tools, announced the release of an upgraded version of its sleek and simple CEO folding knife. Designed by knifemaker and rancher Richard Rodgers, the newly upgraded pocket blade comes equipped with S35VN blade steel built exclusively for...
RICHARD RODGERS
TheStreet

XCMG Collaborates In World's First "Smart Zero-Carbon" Port Terminal In Tianjin, Now In Official Operation

TIANJIN, China, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intelligent container terminal in Section C of the Beijiang Area of Tianjin Port jointly built by XCMG (SHE:000425), Huawei and other companies, was officially put into operation on October 17, 2021. As an integral part of the intelligent horizontal transportation system, XCMG's pure electric offset port tractor XPT70Eand the ART AI transportation robot which was jointly developed with Tianjin Port Group, will provide unmanned, intelligent and electric logistics services in the world's first smart zero-carbon port terminal.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World#Wireless Charging#Carbon Fiber#Automobile#Design#Founder Ceo
true-tech.net

MediaTek introduces the world’s first 7nm flagship chipset for TVs

MediaTek has released quite a few chipsets in the past few days. Presenting the latest addition i.e. flagship-grade MediaTek Pentonic 2000 that will power next-generation TVs in the coming future. It is equipped with best-in-class features dealing with AI, audio, display, connectivity, and broadcasting capabilities. MediaTek introduces the world’s first...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Introducing the World’s Smartest Router

“When we embed a KeyLTE core into the home router, it gives everyone the ability to own infrastructure and opens previously inaccessible areas, delivering broadband, mobility, and IoT capabilities into new and challenging areas so that everyone can enjoy GamerFAST and reliable connectivity.”. By embedding Althea’s KeyLTE core technology into...
ELECTRONICS
motor1.com

Tesla Model S Plaid gains £17,800 carbon ceramic brake kit option

Tesla has announced an optional track-ready package for the Model S Plaid that costs almost 15% of the high-performance electric saloon's starting price. We’re talking about the Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit that will become available by mid-2022 for a whopping $20,000 (approx. £17,800). Tesla says the kit is a complete hardware package “designed for the ultimate track experience” to deliver “maximum, repeatable stopping power during high-performance driving.”
CARS
gadgetsin.com

Logitech POP Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard with Customizable Emoji Keys

With swappable emoji keys, Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard easily adds more fun to your online chat with your friends or family members. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard measures ‎12.65 x 5.45 x 1.4 inches and weighs 1.72 pounds. With 3 optional...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

Watch World's First Lucid Air 0-100% DC Fast Charge Test

Lucid Motors has long claimed that the Air would be the fastest charging electric vehicle available, once it was actually available. Well, customer deliveries for the Lucid Air Dream Edition began on October 30th and three weeks later InsideEVs was able to confirm that the Air is indeed the fastest charging EV available today.
CARS
everythingrf.com

Blu Wireless Introduces mmWave 5G Networking Equipment with Fiber-Like Performance

Blu Wireless, a provider of ultra-fast and seamless 5G mmWave solutions, has introduced the DN201SC – 2-sector mmWave networking equipment. Operating in the 57-71 GHz frequency band, the DN201SC provides end-users with fiber-like download speeds without the costly need to accommodate fiber-optic infrastructure. The DN201SC uses a dual modem radio...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

OptConnect Acquires Premier Wireless Solutions, Expanding Hardware And Connectivity Options As Well As Managed Services Offering

KAYSVILLE, Utah and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OptConnect, a longtime leader in managed wireless services, today announced it has acquired Silicon Valley-based Premier Wireless Solutions (" PWS"), a leading IoT network solutions provider who is a top-tier partner with the world's most sophisticated IoT hardware and wireless providers.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Salesforce CRM Review: Customizable CRM Solution For Growing Businesses

Salesforce CRM is best used by established businesses that are looking to streamline or improve their sales function. A large sales team will benefit from the many great features that Salesforce offers, including the customization options and the extensive number of integration options. No matter what your needs are, Salesforce probably has a solution to help.
SOFTWARE
designboom.com

betteair introduces world’s first shower tile made of glazed titanium steel

The threshold-free shower tile betteair offers planning security for creative free thinkers – seamless, floor-level and almost invisible. in the design world, it is often the case that ‘less is more’. the unique betteair is an impressive example of this. the betteair threshold-free shower tile creates a whole new sense...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Phone Arena

Vivaldi is world's first mobile browser to introduce two rows of tabs

Vivaldi is trying to appease to as many Android users as possible, so the most recent update for the mobile browser brings a world premiere. Vivaldi 5.0 is the world’s first mobile browser to offer a “two-level tab stacks” solution. Additionally, Vivaldi’s Android browser brings built-in Panels on tablets and Chromebooks, another first.
CELL PHONES
Cheddar News

Dent Reality Raises $3.4 Million to Bring Augmented Reality to Retail Locations

The UK-based augmented reality startup, Dent Reality, raised the equivalent of $3.4 million USD in its most recent funding round. Dent Reality has created an AR app for smartphones that helps shoppers navigate retail locations by providing a layout of a store's aisles, while showing where to find specific items. The company works mainly with grocery stores but aims to integrate its tech with all types of physical spaces. Dent Reality CEO Andrew Hart joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Why Homeowners Are Increasingly Interested In Innovation And Smart Technology, According To The Experts

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The home automation industry has seen significant innovation in recent years and home renovators have increasingly been showing interest in installing this technology in their own homes. Experts in home automation Melbourne -based Techs4Best explains what a home automation system is and how it can drive up the value of a home significantly.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

FTG Adds Protections For Its Wireless X-Ray Sensor

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Technologies Group (FTG) announced new protections against accidental damage, loss, and theft for its wireless intraoral x-ray sensor, DC-Air™, to be included in the product's standard warranty. The updated warranty now includes a deductible option for overnight replacement— something typically reserved for paid support models.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

One World Universe, Inc. Buys Additional LAND Within The Sandbox Virtual Metaverse

CEO Jerry C. Craig to Conduct First Interview to Be Released Friday December 10, 2022. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has purchased additional LAND within the Sandbox Virtual metaverse world and is bidding on 3x3 parcels within the OpenSea NFT marketplace.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy