NBA

Halftime hot takes: a classic Boston vs. Philly slugfest

By Michael Pearce
CelticsBlog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeltics against 76ers is a game you circle on the calendar. It’s always a good time with the fanbases going back and forth and some ratcheted up intensity. Make that a minimum four times a year, and you’ve got half a decade of entertaining basketball. This is the first...

www.celticsblog.com

CelticsBlog

Celtics-Spurs halftime hot takes

Yes, Gregg Popovich is still leading the team on the sidelines, but that’s where the similarities between these Spurs and the Spurs of old start and end. San Antonio entered tonight’s game with a 4-13 record and just 2.5 games back of the worst record in the Western Conference. They’ve lost eight of their last ten and are staring down the barrel of a six-game skid.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Respect for the Rotation Role Players

100 years ago last week Jacob Rodney Cohen, aka Rodney Dangerfield, was born. He didn’t have sustained success as a standup until his 40s when he hit upon a catchphrase that changed his life- "I get no respect." 23 years ago today Grant Williams was born. For pretty much all of his young NBA career Grant has gotten no respect, and he isn’t the only one on this team. Horford was dumped in NBA Siberia to get his money off the 76ers' books. People questioned why the Celtics would spend a mid first rounder to send Kemba to OKC and get Al back. No Celtic over the last decade has been derided by Celtics’ fans like Marcus Smart. Dennis Schroder was a punchline all summer after "fumbling the bag" and having to settle for a last minute mini MLE. The Celtics got Josh Richardson for nothing from Dallas, and 76ers and Mavs fans couldn’t wait to tell us how much he sucked. Romeo was a "bust." Rob was too risky (and not a real center, whatever that means).
NBA
kingstonthisweek.com

Celtics outlast Raptors in physical slugfest

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse talked recently about seeing his team make some steady progress in the areas of their game that have been lacking. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Sunday night’s return home to the Scotiabank Arena after a lengthy and...
NBA
raptorshq.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

The Toronto Raptors are finally back home, and Toronto — naturally! — welcomed the team back with a fluffy white blanket of snow! That’s what you want when you come back to TO after two weeks on the road. Regardless, it’ll be warm and hopefully welcoming inside Scotiabank Arena, where...
NBA
CelticsBlog

The bigs key a big win: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-76ers

1. Al Horford tried to downplay the concept of a “revenge game” following the Boston Celtics victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, but it was clear Horford had a little extra juice throughout the game. He started off by going right at Joel Embiid for a bucket:. A couple of plays...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics are cautiously optimistic for full health against Philadelphia

In a sentence that has rarely been uttered over the last five years, the Boston Celtics could be at full health in the regular season ahead of tomorrow night’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. A number of maladies have plagued the Celtics this season, including COVID-19, non-COVID-19 illnesses, hamstring strains,...
NBA
CelticsBlog

If it didn’t work joining them, beat them: Al Horford, Joel Embiid, and a Celtics ugly win

With 6.1 seconds left in regulation, the 76ers had a chance to steal a win in TD Garden last night. Before the inbounds pass, Al Horford stuck close to former teammate Joel Embiid until he was forced to switch onto Tobias Harris. The quicker Harris failed to drive around the 35-year-old, eventually kicking it out to Georges Niang for a deflected three pointer.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Marcus Smart was Right

I wrote a fan post recently that was an appreciation of the Celtics’ role players, or regular rotation guys who’s names don’t start with J-A-Y, and I left Marcus Smart out. That was because Marcus deserves his own separate post. Since Smart called out the team a month ago the Celtics have been better. They’re 10-5 since then, and they’ve only allowed teams to crack 100 points 6 times in those 15 games (2 of those were the Lakers and OKC who pumped up their scores in garbage time, or quasi garbage time).
NBA
CelticsBlog

Jayson Tatum’s rapid progression as a passer

Throughout his first few years in the league, one of the biggest knocks on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was that he only looks to score. He’s been known to take a ton of shots, even when he’s not shooting particularly well. Even his own teammate, Marcus Smart, called out him and Jaylen Brown earlier this season, saying that they “don’t want to pass the ball.”
NBA
CelticsBlog

Al Horford and Celtics’ defense shut down 76ers in 88-87 win

Al Horford last played the 76ers on Mar. 20, 2019, absent for both of the Thunder’s battles with Philadelphia during his condensed 2020-21 season. Once heralded as something akin to a Joel Embiid slower if such a thing exists, he joined him for an admittedly challenging season in 2019-20 before getting dealt.
NBA
CelticsBlog

A healthy Celtics rotation

Let’s not jinx it, but the Celtics could be at full health today. It’s been a while. Not since November 3rd in Orlando has Boston had its full complement of players. The following night, Jaylen Brown would go down with hamstring strain that would keep him out two-plus weeks and since his return, Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, and Robert Williams have all dealt with minor injuries or the flu.
NBA
