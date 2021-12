Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 61-year-old inmate found dead in his cell Monday night at the Lake County jail, authorities said. The man was discovered unconscious and not breathing at about 8:15 p.m. Monday by correctional officers conducting rounds, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. There was no visible trauma and he was in a single-inmate cell without a roommate, task force officials said.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO