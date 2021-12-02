SwannBuddy Smart Wireless Video Doorbell senses heat, motion and people for security

Take control of your wireless camera with the GnarLab CaptR wireless GoPro controller. This remote attaches to your handlebar or steering wheel and has GoPro status, mode, and battery life indicators. Minimize video editing time and wasted camera battery life by taking footage of important shots when you ride with the tap of a button. CaptR is battery-powered and has a direct power cable available as an option. Great for vehicles with handlebars, it works on snowmobiles, dirt bikes, bicycles, and more! Even off-road vehicles with steering wheels, like Jeeps and UTVs can attach the CaptR. Quickly mount it without any tools and use the GnarLink app to manage camera connection, multiple camera profiles, and CaptR settings. CaptR is compatible with all GoPro’s from the Hero 3 to the Hero 10, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO