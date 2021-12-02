SwannBuddy Smart Wireless Video Doorbell senses heat, motion and people for security

Take stargazing to a whole new level with the Vaonis Hyperia ultra-powerful telescope. This incredible tech gadget displays resolutions up to 61 million pixels and has an integrated camera. Explore the moon, nebulae, star clusters, and more with impressive detail using this telescope. What’s more, it’s equipped with Direct Drive motorization, just like professional telescopes. In fact, it delivers excellent sidereal tracking as well as unrivaled pointing speeds. Meanwhile, Hyperia features Zicral, an alloy the aerospace industry favors. Additionally, with the Sony IMX455 full-frame monochrome sensor, this space gadget uses truly cutting-edge technology. Also, Vaonis’ evolutionary system allows you to replace the sensor with a newer one, making the Hyperia pretty much future-proof. Moreover, weighing in at 165 pounds and standing 6.9 feet tall when open, this telescope has a solid design. Finally, choose between a wired or wireless internet connection to transfer your images easily.
