Electronics

SwannBuddy Smart Wireless Video Doorbell senses heat, motion and people for security

By Lauren Wadowsky
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Add to your home’s security with the SwannBuddy Smart Wireless Video Doorbell. This doorbell is either 100% wireless or wired, and it senses heat, motion, and people....

ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

