(The Center Square) – A leading New Jersey Republican wants Gov. Phil Murphy to say how much New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan (EMP) will cost taxpayers. “J.P. Morgan is often quoted as saying ‘if you have to ask how much it costs, you can’t afford it,’ and that is certainly the case with this sweeping energy plan that could upend the economy and devastate state residents,” state Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, R-Boonton, said in a statement.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO