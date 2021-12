The UNC basketball program will look to rebound from back-to-back losses in the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tip-Off with a home game against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. The North Carolina Tar Heels and their fans had high hopes that last weekend’s Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament would yield at least one victory for the guys in blue, but it ended up being a completely fruitless trip to Uncasville, Connecticut. That is if winning is your primary goal. If teaching points and constructive criticism are your thing, then there’s plenty to unpack from what we saw at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO