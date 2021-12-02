ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Cuomo told staffer he wasn’t as good as crooked felon Joe Percoco

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExiled ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo once taunted a former top aide by telling him he wasn’t doing his job as well as convicted felon Joe Percoco, new testimony in the sexual harassment probe that toppled the three-term Democrat reveals. Percoco was a longtime pal and confidante of Cuomo, who served...

