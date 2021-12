Fournier finished with 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 victory over Atlanta. Fournier embraced a bigger role on offense with Kemba Walker (rest) out and Julius Randle having a down game, and he responded by posting his third game with at least 20 points this season -- though it's fair to say he's done that in two of his last three appearances. Fournier is averaging just 11.2 points per game through 14 games this month, but he seems to be trending in the right direction of late.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO