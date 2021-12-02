Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (11-11) play against the Boston Celtics (10-10) at TD Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers 87, Boston Celtics 88 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Wed

Evan Mobley, 17 pts, 11 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl, 4 blk, 2-3 3P

Davion Mitchell, 20 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl

Franz Wagner, 15 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl, 1 blk

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 12 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl

Brandon Boston Jr 13 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk – 1:26 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue says that Brandon Boston Jr. was on a minutes restriction. He’s been playing a lot in the G League, so he was capped tonight. Didn’t get to 24. – 1:06 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue on Brandon Boston Jr: “I thought he came in and gave us a really good lift…” notes that he was on a minutes restriction. – 1:04 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue said Brandon Boston Jr. was on a minutes restriction tonight. – 1:04 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tyrese Maxey emerged as COVID-19 ravaged the #Sixers. Now he’s readjusting to life with Joel Embiid. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:02 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

New on BSJ: Redemption sweet for Al Horford after career low point with Philadelphia 76ers

bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/12/02/red… – 12:54 AM

Boston Celtics @celtics

We turned up our intensity on defense to take down the Sixers for an 88-87 win. pic.twitter.com/qZMRQfoVun – 12:34 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Brandon Boston Jr. fouled Louis King shooting a 3.

Kennard heard the whistle and became probably the fourth Clipper tonight to throw the ball against the stanchion in frustration – 12:21 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

To illustrate how difficult the schedule the Celtics have ahead of them this month is: every team they’ll play is at or above .500. If they can be at .500 on Jan. 1, they’ll be in very good shape to make a strong push in the second half. That was a very big win tonight. – 12:19 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue starts second half with Scrubb, Kennard, Johnson, Boston, Hartenstein.

It’s basically like the preseason game vs the Kings, only Luke Walton isn’t here. – 12:18 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 88, Sixers 87 – Celtics unapologetic about grinding out an ugly win over Philly

bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/12/01/bsj… – 12:17 AM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Instant analysis from the Sixers’ loss at Boston, another clunky offensive outing that still came down to the last shot inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 11:56 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Draft Prospects on Wed

Jabari Smith, 20 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl, 3-6 3P

Caleb Love, 22 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl, 4-7 3P

Bryce McGowens, 24 pts, 9 reb, 1 blk

Jabari Walker, 22 pts, 11 reb, 1 ast – 11:51 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers explains what the team was looking for on the final play in Boston tonight #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/01/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 11:41 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers already cut half of 20-point Kings lead, trail 62-52 at halftime.

Brandon Boston Jr. already has 11 off the bench; his career-high is 13.

Clippers have work to do on glass, still, with Kings up 24-22 there. Mitchell and Metu lead all scorers with 13 apiece. – 11:36 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Kings 62, Clips 52 | Half | Sac is 23 for 45 from the field; Clippers are 23 for 53 … but down 10. (Sac is 7-9 at the line and has hit nine 3s. Clips? 2-2, and 4-17 from deep.)

Good news for Clippers fans? Brandon Boston has 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting in 15 active minutes. – 11:34 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Unlike the NFTs traded on Crypto.com Arena’s exchange, Brandon Boston Jr.’s jumper is real and it’s spectacular. He has 11 points in 14 minutes.

The Clippers trail 62-52 at halftime but cut their deficit from 20 to 10 in only half a quarter. – 11:33 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Kennard in for Zu, so you have: Morris, Boston, Jackson, Mann and Kennard out there for the final 31.3. – 11:31 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Brandon Boston can play….Dropped 46 pts in the G League on Monday and now he’s looking comfortable today in the NBA. – 11:30 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Tatum on deferring to Schroder for the game-winner: “I seen a report the other day that said I was a selfish player. That seems pretty unselfish of me, but whatever it takes for us to win. I guess more often than not it’s going to be in my hands, but we play 82-something games.” – 11:28 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Brandon Boston Jr. leading the Clippers with nine points (in 11 minutes) – 11:26 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Tonight was sweet for Al Horford, his Philly experience considered: “That year was a difficult year for me in Philly, there’s no question about it. For me it was like, I can either kind of cave in or I can make the most out of this opportunity.” – 11:21 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Boston + starters. (Brandon in the role of Bled.) – 11:19 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers vs #Celtics box pic.twitter.com/gys2dLGNXN – 11:17 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Joel Embiid went 3 for 17 Wednesday night.

It was the 3rd time in his career he failed to shoot 20% from the floor (minimum 10 shots).

Two of the three have been at TD Garden.

0-11 – Nov. 25, 2019 at Toronto

1-11 – Feb. 1, 2020 at BOSTON

3-17 – Dec. 1, 2021 at BOSTON – 11:17 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

11 of Jayson Tatum’s 26 came in the 4th quarter tonight. He’s four behind DeMar DeRozan for the league lead…

NBA LEADERS – 4th QUARTER POINTS

1. DeRozan, Chi 147

2. TATUM, BOS 143

3. LaVine, Chi 136

4. George, LAC 120

5. Herro, Mia 119 – 11:06 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on Jaylen Brown’s struggles: “I’m gonna be there for him, like he’s been there for me. When we get down sometimes, we’re just there for each other. I tell him he’s gonna be the best version of Jaylen Brown. And he’s gonna be.” – 11:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum said his shoulder feels good after his hard fall during the game. Said it was just an in the moment thing, but that he’s fine. – 11:00 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jayson Tatum asked about spacing the floor and watching in crunch time as Schröder ran the play: “I seen a report the other day that I’m a selfish player. That sounds pretty unselfish of me.” – 10:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on his role in the offense sometimes being to let others do the playmaking: “I saw a report the other day that said I was a selfish player. That seems pretty unselfish of me. There’s 82 games. Sometimes you need to play off the ball too.” – 10:59 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ha: @BSieman saying “people were saying” Brandon Boston’s double-duty Monday in a G League game + Clippers vs Nola game was a “Boston Marathon.”

@Jim Jackson‘s like, pssh, these kids play “18 AAU games in one day.” – 10:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on having Robert Williams back: “It means everything.”

Tatum called Williams the Celtics “security blanket” with his ability to block and change shots at the rim. – 10:57 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid on banging his hand up during tonight’s game: “That’s what happens when Freedom has too much freedom” #Sixers – 10:57 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid says “that’s what happens when Freedom has too much Freedom” with a big smile in reference to him shaking his shooting hand throughout the game. Said he got hit pretty hard on it in the first quarter, and that it was bothering him afterward. – 10:56 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Jayson Tatum says his improved rebounding numbers are a result of “just being committed to trying to help us win and trying to do everything I can to contribute to that.” – 10:56 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Tatum on his rebounding: Rob gets mad at me sometimes because he feels like he boxed out and I come in and steal it – 10:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum on his rebounding: “I just want to contribute and help us win. Rob gets mad at me sometimes because he feels like he boxes out and I come steal the board (laughs).” – 10:56 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum said Robert Williams is “like a safety net” with his ability to block and alter shots around the rim. “You’ve just got that security blanket” with him back. – 10:56 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Brandon Boston Jr. comes in, blocks Alex Len’s dunk – 10:55 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Text your friends. We’re getting some Brandon Boston Jr. real-rotation minutes. – 10:55 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum on his rebounding: “I think just being committed to trying to help us win and trying to do everything that I can to contribute to that. Rob gets mad at me sometimes because he feels like he boxes out and I come steal it.” – 10:55 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Al Horford said after a bad year in Phily & getting traded, it was a “very low point for me.”

“I can either cave in, or make the most of this opportunity.”

But OKC welcomed him with open arms & now “There’s a lot of satisfaction being back here and playing at a high level.” – 10:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Al Horford: “I was written off. I’m just glad I had another opportunity back in a place where I want to be.” – 10:54 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Jayson Tatum: “It feels good when you find a way to win a game like this.” – 10:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Al Horford isn’t going to rip Philadelphia. He’s been given opportunities several times and he won’t take them. Leaves it at some version of “It didn’t work out the way we wanted.”

On the flip side, Horford is continually positive about his experience in Oklahoma City. – 10:53 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid says he wouldn’t use getting sick as an excuse, but that it will take him awhile to get his legs and cardio back under him. He has gone 7-for-33 across the past two games after a huge performance in his return Saturday against Minnesota. – 10:53 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid says he thinks it will take him a “while to get back” after his battle with COVID #Sixers – 10:53 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

The defense was on 🔒 tonight nba.com/celtics/gamere… – 10:53 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Horford on being traded from Philly: it was a very low point for me at the beginning, when it all went down, having to go to Oklahoma City … But I really looked at it at that point as there’s an opportunity for me to get better to prove myself – 10:52 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Al Horford on his difficult time in Philadelphia: “I said ‘I can either cave in, or I can make the most of it’. When I went to OKC, they put me in a place to succeed. They were great to me. Being back here, that’s everything. It’s a chance to play at a high level again.” – 10:52 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

“This was a game that was important,” says Al Horford. “It’s early December, obviously, but it was a good win. I’m very happy about it.” – 10:50 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Al Horford: “No question” this wasn’t just another game for him playing against the 76ers. – 10:49 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Al Horford said that he and Rob Williams work well together because of their ability to defend, switch and because Williams can work around the rim while he can step out and space the floor. – 10:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Al Horford if this win meant a little more for him: “It was just a win. It felt really good.” – 10:47 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Al Horford: “Rob is a very smart player and he knows how to play. He knows how to find his way on the court. He’s very easy to play with.” – 10:47 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Al Horford on win over his former team: “It was just a win. It felt really good.” – 10:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Al Horford on the final possession: “Embiid set a great screen. It was such a great screen we had to switch it. So, I just wanted to make sure to keep (Harris) in front of me. I tried to rush him a little bit. Rob made a great play to block the shot.” – 10:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Kings vs “Clippers” to close the night means I get to go to bed as soon as postgame media for the Celtics is done. That’s a win! – 10:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’ve watched that last Boston offensive possession several times now. It looked like the call was to run an empty-side ISO for Schroder after he got Harris on the switch. Schroder has to beat Harris off the bounce, or Udoka has to call a TO once the play is going nowhere. Awful. – 10:29 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Jaylen Brown definitely looked like he was laboring tonight but Udoka said he didn’t say anything about being hurt. Wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t sit out a game or two on this five-game West Coast road trip. # Celtics – 10:24 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

“His numbers have been impressive from a rebounding standpoint,” Coach Udoka says of Jayson Tatum, who grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds tonight. “That kind of gets overlooked due to his scoring at times.” – 10:22 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

SPOILER ALERT

it was blocked 😏 pic.twitter.com/ZcRN8fHnDT – 10:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka on Al Horford not fitting in well with the 76ers: “I don’t think we used him properly.”

Udoka was an assistant coach with the Sixers when Horford was there. – 10:20 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka on Al Horford getting some revenge tonight: “He’s a prideful guy. None of us loved how it went for him in Philadelphia and the team in general…One stop, one blip on the radar doesn’t define his whole career & I think he’s shown who he really is.” – 10:20 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka on Al Horford in Philly: “I don’t think we used him properly.” – 10:17 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

“We really dug in late in the game when we had to,” says Coach Udoka. “We did what we were supposed to do defensively.” – 10:16 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Rob Williams shares what it was like getting back on the court tonight after missing three games. pic.twitter.com/MeoPDFyj0t – 10:16 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown didn’t say anything about his hamstring after the game, so there’s currently no update on that – 10:15 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers said Philly got what they wanted on that last play: Joel Embiid on a switch against a smaller defender in the post. Said they just couldn’t get him the ball. – 10:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown hasn’t said anything about hamstring bothering him. Udoka called out Brown’s good defensive effort late in the game. – 10:13 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown “didn’t say anything” about feeling hurt after the game. He didn’t look to be moving well at the very end of it. – 10:13 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

A new career-high ✅

#HumanBehindTheNumber | @TDBank_US pic.twitter.com/wPMOMLpAIs – 10:12 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Observations on the Sixers’ loss to Boston in a weird, defense-dominated game:

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 10:12 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

It is the 42nd time in the Brad Stevens/Ime Udoka era that the Celtics scored 88 points or fewer.

They had been 4-37.

They’re now 5-37. – 10:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’m not sure Jaylen Brown should be playing. I’m pretty sure a cross-country flight isn’t going to do him any wonders. And I’m really sure he shouldn’t play in the back-to-backs on the trip (UTA-POR and LAL-LAC). – 10:11 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

final.

🪙@Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/hv3NZ6iu0S – 10:11 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs 76ers Postgame Show | Powered by @betonline_ag, @calm & @insacannabis twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:10 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says they were trying to get Joel Embiid the ball on that final play. Says he “wanted shooting on the floor” and that’s the reason why Maxey and Milton weren’t on the floor #Sixers – 10:09 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Four takeaways after Celtics hold off 76ers in Al Horford revenge game: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 10:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Man, did Al Horford and Rob Williams bail out Dennis Schroder. He should be getting both of them their meal/snacks of choice for the west coast trip. – 10:07 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Al Horford continues his back-to-the-future play with a “you’ve been son’d” performance in limiting Joel Embiid (13 pts, 3/17 shooting) in Boston’s 88-87 win. pic.twitter.com/UI2XwzEhB3 – 10:05 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

#CELTICSWIN ☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/a0ViUX9dyt – 10:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics win 88-87

Tatum – 26 points, career-high 16 rebounds

Horford – 10 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks

Williams – 10 points, 2 blocks

Schroder – 13 points

Celtics – 41.8% FGs

Celtics – 13 TOs

Curry – 17 points

Milton – 16 points

Embiid – 13 points, 3-17 FGs

Sixers – 37.1% FGs – 10:02 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The player grades following a tough loss to the Celtics in Boston #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-p… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:02 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen spent multiple possession working against Embiid like was on a blocking sled. Huge props to him for that level of effort. But it might have been costly. We’ll see – 10:01 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

The final play in Boston’s win over Philly. pic.twitter.com/5e5OzUfx2L – 10:00 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Really, really important win for the Celtics tonight. Brutal stretch coming up for Boston beginning with the west coast trip, so they really needed this one. – 10:00 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Tremendous defense by the Celtics down the stretch. Great way to hold on for that win.

On a down note: Jaylen Brown is clearly hurt and was limping around as if he re-injured himself – 9:59 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

22 games into the season and the Celtics still don’t have their spacing and movement on end of game isolations figured out – 9:59 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Well that was a possession.

Celtics win 88-87. Neither team really deserved it, but the Cs get credit for it. Sixers fall to 11-11 on the season. – 9:59 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

It was up to Tobias Harris to take Horford 1-on-1 and he basically panicked. #Celtics #76ers – 9:59 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Celtics play great defense, Philly doesn’t get a shot off, and Boston holds on for an 88-87 victory. Heading into one of the most difficult months any team is going to have this season, that was a vital win for Boston heading into a five-game West Coast trip. – 9:59 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

That’s one way to win. Great block by Robert Williams. What an ugly game. – 9:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics win 88-87

Horford and Williams with some clutch defense on the final play. – 9:58 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Al Horford gets his revenge against 76ers with that defense. Celtics win – 9:58 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#76ers don’t even get a shot off. Wow. #Celtics 88, #76ers 87, Final. – 9:58 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

If you’re not running Schroder/Horford pick and roll, then there’s no point to having it in Schroder’s hands. Gotta have the ball in Tatum’s hands at that point – 9:57 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If Schroder can’t drive by Harris, he has to give the ball up. Or Udoka should have called a timeout. Boston had two left. – 9:57 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

A long contested 3 by Danny Green and a missed jumper by Schroder and the #76ers have to ball down 1 to #Celtics with 6.1 left. Timeout PHL. – 9:57 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Danny Green be like … pic.twitter.com/kAiJI4c2RZ – 9:57 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Not a great offensive possession there for Celtics who still have two timeouts left. – 9:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Embiid pump-faked out of a clean look and Green bailed him out with a bomb. – 9:56 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Really nice drive by Dennis Schroder past Tyrese Maxey for a bucket to put Boston up 88-84 with 37.1 seconds left. Lot of time left, but the Celtics have been the better team executing over these past couple minutes. – 9:55 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Horford’s presence behind the 3-point line forward Embiid to motion there once Schroder faked a pass, opening the lane for a layup. BOS 88, PHL 84 with 37.1 left. #Celtics #76ers – 9:55 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Pick and pop from Al Horford pulled Joel Embiid away from the rim and cleared the lane for Schroder to use his speed and get to the rim – 9:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Great shot by Embiid against some really good defense. – 9:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The last several trips, Boston isn’t guarding Thybulle at all. He hit one three, but if that’s how the Celtics lose, so be it. – 9:53 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Defensive clinic by Horford tonight. Great defense on Embiid all game. Also been great on switches. – 9:52 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics are completely ignoring Matisse Thybulle defensively. It’s allowing them to load up to the side of the court Embiid is trying to post up on. – 9:52 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Don’t understand why Doc would run a crunch time post up to Embiid with Tisse entering to him of all people when the Celtics are obviously going to sag off to deny the entry pass to Embiid. – 9:52 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Career high 16 rebounds for Jayson Tatum – 9:51 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid caught Al Horford with his hand in the cookie jar on that one. Been a rough night for Embiid, who is 2-for-15 after going 4-for-16 Monday, but after splitting two free throws he still has 11 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists, and it’s tied up at 82 with 2:14 to go. – 9:51 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

confirmed. Curry is the one breaking the nets. pic.twitter.com/3pkDY3jrN5 – 9:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum has a career-high 16 rebounds. – 9:50 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime Udoka pulled Tatum and Brown aside on that timeout. Don’t know what they were saying but JT/JB had just (finally) run a pick and roll and Jaylen did a lot of dribbling so I’m betting it had something to do with that – 9:48 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Huge shots here. Matisse Thybulle with a triple and then Seth Curry steps into a jumper. Philly up 81-80 now in the 4th in Boston. This has been a big effort from everybody in this one. #Sixers – 9:48 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

A pair of huge buckets from Matisse Thybulle and Seth Curry give the @Philadelphia 76ers a 81-80 lead with 3:29 to play.

Despite shooting struggles, the Sixers are playing tough. 💪🏻 – 9:47 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Seth Curry buries a jumper to put Philly up 81-80, and does a little celebrating on his way back to the bench, to boot. His development over the past few years has been remarkable. – 9:47 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Jaylen Brown clearly not himself and had some defensive lapses in this game. But heck of an effort here denying Joel Embiid and then contesting shot with Celtics mismatched. pic.twitter.com/UEi42Wncam – 9:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Unsuccessful challenge by Doc Rivers. Not sure why he even bothered. That was never getting overturned. Thybulle got ball initially, but took out Tatum’s arm/shoulder on the follow-through. Very little chance that would get overturned. – 9:45 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Unsuccessful challenge by Doc Rivers. Tatum at the line when we return…

78-76, Boston, 4:18 left – 9:44 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

unsuccessful challenge. two free throws for Tatum – 9:44 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Call stands. Tatum gets two FTs with BOS up 2 and 4:18 left. #Celtics #76ers – 9:44 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Philadelphia is challenging the call on Thybulle. Tough one there. I don’t think they’re going to win this one – 9:43 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Doc is challenging the foul call by Thybulle. May have gotten all ball but forced Tatum off balance for hard fall. #Celtics #76ers – 9:43 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

y’all saw this right?

@Andre Drummond ➡️ @Matisse Thybulle pic.twitter.com/pmmeexbyGS – 9:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tatum was going to send that one in and Thybulle got his arm. Tatum went down hard. Still stretching out his shoulder. – 9:43 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Philly is challenging the foul call on Thybulle on the Tatum layup. – 9:42 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Jayson Tatum goes down hard after he was fouled by Matisse Thybulle going in for a layup. Landed hard on his right arm/shoulder, which he is shaking out. Signals to the bench he’s fine, however, when he gets up. – 9:42 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

I get that you want his defense + Danny is still on a minutes limit with the hammy, but Thybulle’s guy hard-doubling Embiid off-ball is just brutal – 9:42 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Tatum takes a hard spill after a hard foul by Thybulle but he’s back on his feet. He’ll get FTs with #Celtics up 2. #76ers – 9:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Good defense by Brown. Great push by Horford to get Tatum a couple of free throws. – 9:42 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Tatum goes down hard on layup attempt. – 9:42 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen keeps grabbing at the right hamstring. He’s very obviously not himself – 9:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

There’s been a lot of Schroder possessions where Tatum and/or Brown are just bystanders. That can’t be the offense. Ball has to move more. – 9:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’m not sure I’d close this one with Jaylen Brown out there. He’s not moving well and he’s gotten caught ball-watching a handful of times tonight. Just seems out of sorts. – 9:37 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

This is nothing like we saw vs. Toronto. This is a lot of Boston’s bad habits back on display. Lots of jawing with the refs, not a lot of passing low energy. – 9:37 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

SOMEONE GET DRE THE ENERGY CHAIN. – 9:37 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum has equaled his career-high with 15 rebounds. – 9:36 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum has tied his career-high with 15 rebounds. – 9:36 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

A very strong showing from the @Philadelphia 76ers bench thus far (bench has scored 32 of the team’s 73 points).

In a very close game throughout, something worth noting:

Korkmaz: +9

Niang: +8

Drummond: +8

Milton: +7

Thybulle: +4 – 9:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics have gone small for one of the first times tonight. Rob Williams the only big out there right now. – 9:33 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown back in the game now. – 9:32 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Jaylen Brown has returned to the bench – 9:30 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Celtics say Josh Richardson received four stitches above his left eye and is available to return – 9:30 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

This Sixers – Celtics game is the worst game of the year, outside of that Lakers Kings triple OT game. – 9:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Big hoop from Grant. Celtics kind of needed that one. Offense was stuck in the mud. – 9:29 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Josh Richardson is back in the game after getting four stitches above his left eye. – 9:29 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

#NEBHInjuryReport Josh Richardson received four stitches above his left eye and is available to return. – 9:28 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Josh Richardson checks back in after getting 4 stitches to close the gash above his left eye. – 9:28 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Josh Richardson is available to return, per the Celtics. He got four stitches above his eye. – 9:28 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Josh Richardson received four stitches above his left eye and is available to return, per the Celtics. – 9:28 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown went to the locker room with trainers. He’s been moving tentatively throughout this game. Most tentative he’s looked since coming back from the hamstring strain. – 9:28 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers joked before the game that he’s glad the NBA hasn’t gone back to his days playing for the Knicks in the 1990s.

Well, it’s 65-64 with 11 minutes to go here in Boston, so maybe he was a little premature in that assessment. – 9:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That was a foul on Tatum, but he regularly takes far more contact than that when he drives. That’s where the frustration comes in. – 9:27 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Jaylen Brown headed to locker room with trainers. – 9:26 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

It all comes down to these last 12 minutes #BeatPHILA pic.twitter.com/Bv9IQhE9B9 – 9:25 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Thought it was encouraging that Embiid started to look more active towards the end of his shift there. Still threw up a ton of bricks but that’s the entire team right now.

Sixers shooting 36 percent from the field, trail by one after three. At least the defense is playing OK? – 9:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 64-63 after three

Tatum – 15 points, 13 rebounds

Horford, 10 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks

Williams – 10 points

Celtics – 43.3% shooting

Celtics – 12 TOs

Curry – 15 points

Milton – 14 points

Embiid – 9 points, 2-14 FGs

76ers – 35.7% shooting

76ers – 5 TOs – 9:25 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

heading into the final frame.

🪙@Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/lPaolnfQoN – 9:24 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Blah 3rd quarter. C’s up 1, but the energy isn’t there. They have wasted a 2-14 Embiid performance to this point. There’s an opportunity for a big run here to start the 4th – 9:24 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid and Maxey are shooting a combined 4-23. Celtics lead 64-63 heading into the fourth. – 9:23 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Philadelphia is 6/22 from deep with Seth Curry and Shake Milton knocking down a combined 4 of those. The rest of the team needs to find a rhythm. #Sixers – 9:23 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

So close to a “More like Enes THREE-dom, amirite” tweet. Next time. – 9:22 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Something else I’ve never seen just happened — Enes Freedom called for a 3-second violation because he stood in the lane…fixing his shoe, while the Celtics had the ball. Easiest defense Andre Drummond has ever played. – 9:22 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tyrese Maxey emerged as COVID-19 ravaged the Sixers. Now he’s readjusting to life with Joel Embiid. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:20 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

U-S-A chants break out as Enes Freedom stretches out at the scorers table. – 9:19 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

This is my 10th NBA season and 8th consecutive, and I’m seeing something tonight in Boston I’ve never seen before — a game stopped, twice, for a net repair. How many Celtics does it take to scr…nevermind – 9:18 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Sixers/Celtics #NetGate – 9:17 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

There are no problems with the net the Celtics are shooting on because the ball isn’t going through the rim – 9:17 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Don’t think I’ll ever tire of hearing “Enes Kante— Enes Freedom” from Brian Scalabrine. – 9:16 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Game delayed for second time tonight as crew replaces the net near Celtics bench. – 9:16 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Another game delay as they continue to try and fix the net #Sixers #Celtics – 9:15 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Celtics current offensive rating in this game is 89.6 – 9:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Al Horford gave the official the Disappointed Dad look. And, as per usual, Horford is correct. – 9:12 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

Wish Tobias Harris would just take that open three rather than drive…too many times he dribbles inside for a contested shot, rather than taking the open one. – 9:09 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If Josh Richardson can’t return, that may open up some minutes for Romeo Langford. – 9:09 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Josh Richardson heading to the locker room with an ice pack after taking a shot to the face. – 9:08 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Josh Richardson headed to locker room after apparently sustaining a cut over his left eye – 9:08 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Not only was it a bad decision to pass out of a potential layup by Smart, but he dropped it back to Robert Williams wayyy too far away from the hoop. He put Rob into a bad position there. C’s have a very bad habit of passing out of potential layups this season – 9:08 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Josh Richardson is heading to the locker room with a towel on the left side of his face. – 9:08 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Jaylen Brown still looks a bit hesitant out there. Feels like he doesn’t trust himself right now on quick bursts and cuts. He’s not 100%, so this is to be expected, but still worth mentioning. – 9:06 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Curry with the steal.🥷

Tobi with the jam. 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/ivLLUcvzGS – 9:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Al Horford has five blocks tonight. His career-high is seven, set in 2011 against the Sacramento Kings. – 9:04 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Huge plays by Seth Curry here. Even when his 3-pointer got blocked, he gets a steal, and then hits Tobias Harris for a dunk. Philly up by 3 on the road in Boston. #Sixers – 9:02 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid is 1-for-11 from the field. The last time he shot this poorly vs the #Celtics was on Feb. 1, 2020. Back then, he finished with 11 points on 1-for-11 shooting in a 21-point loss. The good is, despite his shooting, the Sixers are up 52-49 with 7:38 left in the 3rd tonight. – 9:01 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

12-5 start to the 3rd for Philly. Boston is just not crisp at all. They keep going for the lobs that Philly is sniffing out and the Sixers are getting out in transition. – 9:01 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Celtics have also thrown it away their last three possessions in this 9-2 Philly run – 9:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka is not happy with how sloppy Boston has been with the ball to open the second half. Quick timeout. – 9:00 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics extra sloppy with the ball to start this quarter. – 9:00 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Tatum with 10 points and 12 rebounds early in third – 8:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Green is doing a really nice job disrupting Tatum’s dribble. Being physical, then stepping back at the right times. Tatum is all sort of out of rhythm with his handle tonight. – 8:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Double-double for Tatum. Grabbed his 10th rebound on the Sixers first miss of the second half. – 8:56 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

“very complicated stuff here in the NBA” – @Alaatweets

we will back to basketball momentarily! pic.twitter.com/sd0OSjsxvD – 8:55 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

The start of the second half is delayed because the rim closest to the Celtics’ bench needs to be replaced. Had this been the opposite basket, it would not have gotten much use in the first half, when the Sixers shot 34.8 percent. – 8:52 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The start of the second half is being delayed while they put a new net on the basket in front the #Celtics bench. – 8:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It took a while but the Celtics have finally felt Tacko Fall’s absence. He could have fixed the net in a second. – 8:50 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

There appears to be some sort of issue with the basket near the Celtics bench delaying the start of the third quarter – 8:49 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said it would be hard getting everyone minutes with the entire roster healthy. With Boston prioritizing size against Embiid, tonight’s DNP victim is Romeo Langford. That’s tough because Langford had strung together a few good games in a row. – 8:47 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

First time in Pumas for sneaker free agent Jaylen Brown tonight. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/3kM4FC9Fvm – 8:46 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Silas spoke pregame about wanting Sengun and/or Tate on the floor while Porter is out to add a playmaker with Augustin unavailable. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… With that in mind, Wood and Sengun are in together for the first time since Boston. – 8:44 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

at the half.

🪙@Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/BWOYohZ78Y – 8:37 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

14 PTS | 6-7 FG | 2-3 3FG

@Shake Milton in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Oi8VsVtNwv – 8:36 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

HALFTIME

J. Tatum – 10 PTS, 9 RBS, 1 AST

R. Williams – 8 PTS, 3 RBS pic.twitter.com/2GVRE3tgh2 – 8:34 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Celtics lead 44-40 at the half. The #Sixers are fortunate to be this close. Harris (1-6), Embiid (1-9), Green (0-3) and Maxey (1-7) are having rough shooting nights. – 8:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 44-40 at the half

Tatum – 10 points, 9 rebounds

Williams – 8 points

Horford – 7 points, 3 blocks

Smart – 5 assists

Celtics – 45% shooting

Celtics – 6 turnovers

Milton – 14 points

Curry – 8 points

Niang – 8 points

Embiid – 4 points, 1-9 FGs

76ers – 34.9% shooting – 8:34 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics lead #76ers 44-40 at half. Tatum 10, RWilliams 8, Horford 7; Milton 14, Curry 8, Embiid 4, Harris 2. – 8:34 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: 44, Sixers 40. Philly is somehow right in this one on a night where Embiid, harris and Maxey combine to shoot 3-of-22 from the floor. Milton has 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Niang with 8 in his hometown. Also helping: Sixers only have 3 turnovers. – 8:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tatum hit a side-step jumper. Had to feel good to see that go down for him. – 8:32 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Embiid, Harris, Maxey: 3-22 from the field.

Sixers somehow down three, but that is very much not gonna cut it. – 8:31 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Just not gonna call Enes Kanter freedom. Sorry. – 8:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Freedom and Horford both tried to post up on the left block. Between that and the score, I thought NBATV slipped into a classic 1990s game for a minute there. – 8:30 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

It has to be Enes K. Freedom. You need the middle initial to make it work. – 8:30 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Maxey is shooting 1-7 and is now shooting 13-49 (26.5%) in the last 14 quarters. – 8:29 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

After seven straight misses to open the game, Joel Embiid gets a jumper to go late in the second. Low-scoring affair here in Boston, with the game tied at 38. – 8:26 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid made his first field goal with 2:49 left in the half. He’s shooting 1-for-8. – 8:25 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are a combined 1/14 shooting, yet Philly is tied with the Celtics at 35. That’s impressive. #Sixers – 8:23 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

You can tell Jaylen still doesn’t trust his ability to explode to the basket, taking more jumpers since returning. #Celtics #76ers – 8:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Curry gets a sliver of daylight and it’s going up, and usually down. He’s been so good for Philadelphia. – 8:23 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Marcus Smart is up to five assists in nine minutes. He’s done a nice job as the primary ball-handler once again thus far. – 8:21 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Danny Green spending this timeout warming his legs up and dribbling the ball. He said the hardest part of being on the minutes restriction (and before last game, not starting) was staying warm in between spurts. He’s about to check back in. – 8:20 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Rough start for Tyrese Maxey tonight, who is now 1-for-6 from the field. Over the past four-plus games, he’s now shooting 22-for-70 from the field. – 8:18 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I love Mike Gorman so much.

“Andre Drummond…he really (long pause) fills out that uniform.” – 8:16 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

We’re into the second quarter, and Ime Udoka has played nine guys: the starters, plus Josh Richardson, Grant Williams, Dennis Schroder and Enes Freedom. Would seem that’s his nine-man rotation, with possibly Langford or Nesmith instead of a third big against smaller opponents. – 8:15 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Worth saying it again: Robert Williams changes the Celtics ceiling on both ends of the floor by a good margin. – 8:14 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum’s layup snaps huge funk for Celtics offense. They had scored just seven points in last 9:52 before that bucket. – 8:13 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Tatum baseline cut… gets rewarded with the layup and-1 – 8:13 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

after 1.

🪙@Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/mHCnjc7Olp – 8:10 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tatum already has 7 rebounds. His career-high is 15, set earlier this season against the Wizards. – 8:10 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Celtics lead 21-20 after one quarter. The Sixers made 8 of 23 shots. Embiid has 1 point and is shooting 0-7. – 8:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 21-20 after one

Horford – 7 points

Brown – 5 points

Smart – 4 assists

Tatum – 6 rebounds

Celtics – 50% shooting

Celtics – 4 turnovers

Milton – 12 points

Embiid – 1 point, 0-7 FGs

76ers – 34.7% shooting

76ers – 1 turnover – 8:08 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Close one after the first #BeatPHILA pic.twitter.com/M7YV7b13gC – 8:08 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics dominated the first quarter, but an 8-0 individual run by Shake Milton to end it pulls Philly to within 21-20 after 1. Milton has 12 points on 5-5 shooting; the rest of the 76ers are 3-for-18, and 0-for-5 from 3. – 8:08 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Disaster close to the quarter for Boston. Shake Milton had 12 and after Boston went up 16-4, Philly answered with a 16-5 run of its own. C’s up 1 after 1 – 8:07 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics, lead by as many as 12, but up just 21-20 on #76ers. Shake Milton has 12 points on 5-for-5 FG. Horford 7, Brown 5. Embiid 1 on 0-for-7 FG. – 8:06 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Shake Milton right now #Sixers pic.twitter.com/kA9HZA7F0A – 8:06 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Shake Milton single-handedly bringing the Sixers back. He’s got 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including that transition layup to cut Boston’s lead to 21-20. – 8:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Milton came in firing. He got Philadelphia back in it. – 8:05 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Embiid not having any semblance of his midrange touch is a problematic development for the Sixers. – 8:03 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid is having a rough start. He’s shooting 0-7 in 10 minutes of action. #Celtics lead 20-12. – 8:03 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Nothing but jumpers from Embiid so far. C’s defense doing a good job there but I also don’t know what kind of energy he has coming off that long COVID absence. I knew had a big game, but we saw with Jaylen that it can still be tough to recover after that – 8:03 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Josh Richardson revenge game! – 8:02 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

After going 4-for-16 on Monday, another rough start for Joel Embiid, who is now 0-for-7 in the first quarter tpnight. – 8:02 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Another slow offensive start for Embiid, who is 0-for-7 from the floor. – 8:02 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Shake Milton is 2-of-2 from the floor. The rest of the Sixers: 3-of-16. This 18-12 hole could be worse, all things considered. – 7:59 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Shake Milton is giving the team a spark right now. A couple of big buckets with the team struggling on offense. #Sixers – 7:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said the Celtics would try to trim some of Al Horford’s minutes with everyone healthy.

Naturally, Horford has played the first 8:56 of tonight’s game. – 7:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

“Horford tries to spin, finds Freedom” is a call by @celticsvoice that works a couple of ways. – 7:57 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

At some point (I assume?) it won’t feel weird to say “Freedom, blocked by Embiid!” and at that point, the word “freedom” will be divorced from its meaning, and isn’t that the opposite of what he’s going for? – 7:57 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Embiid really just blocked Freedom. Who doesn’t like freedom? – 7:56 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

wow, Embiid doesn’t like Freedom???? – 7:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Georges Niang was one of the best values this summer. Just a really solid player. Nothing spectacular, but he can shoot and move the ball. – 7:54 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Enes Kanter and Al Horford playing together here, which is not usual, but Kanter earned rotation minutes while Robert Williams was out. – 7:53 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Miserable start for Philly. A 1/10 start and they’re down 13-4 on the road in Boston. They have to wake up. #Sixers – 7:52 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Godspeed to everybody racing to be the first to get off the “Enes Freedom gets a standing ovation when he checks in” tweet. – 7:52 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Enes Freedom first off the bench. The Celtics are watching Robert Williams’ minutes, as he comes back from the flu.

In the past, Freedom has hung in there well against Joel Embiid for Boston. – 7:51 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Philadelphia Freedom pic.twitter.com/fw84PJYORB – 7:51 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Looked like Jaylen was flexing his right foot or something after landing. He has that wrap on his right calf. Wonder if that’s a new thing for him? – 7:51 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

A big ovation for Enes Freedom when he checks into the game for the first time at the 6:56 mark of the first quarter. – 7:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

As they have for years now, the Celtics will live with Tobias Harris shooting jumpers. If that’s how they go down, they’ll tip the cap and move along. It’s not that Harris is a bad shooter, just other stuff Boston would rather take away. – 7:50 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Enes Freedom gets a nice round of applause when he checks in #Celtics #76ers – 7:50 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Big cheer when Enes Freedom is announced – 7:50 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Big ovation from Garden crowd as Enes Freedom enters the game for the first time as US citizen. – 7:50 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Enes Freedom checks in for the first time ever to a resounding applause! – 7:50 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

It’s like the #Celtics put a lid on the #Sixers basket. They’re shooting 1-9. – 7:50 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Former Celtics assistant Jamie Young gets nice ovation during timeout in his return to Garden. Cool gesture by the team. – 7:49 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Nice gesture by the team to welcome Jamie Young back to Boston. Young started out on Doc’s staff then stayed with Stevens. Now he’s back with Doc in Phillty – 7:49 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Very cool on the #Celtics part to welcome back former assistant coach @Jamieallenyoung, now an assistant coach with the #Sixers. – 7:48 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Celtics welcome back former assistant Jamie Young: pic.twitter.com/VUnBmh5wPZ – 7:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Horford revenge game?

Also, Boston has already gotten some good looks against Embiid in drop coverage. That was something Kemba Walker excelled at in the pullup game, but Tatum and Brown can knock those down too. – 7:48 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Horford is trying to put in work. He leads all scorers with 7 points on 3-3 shooting. The Celtics lead 13-4 8:04 left in the first quarter. The #Sixers are shooting 1-7. – 7:47 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Horford destroying the Sixers on both ends of the floor was about as predictable as it gets. – 7:47 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

13-4 Celtics to start the game. Al Horford’s fingerprints all over this early lead with 7 points and a blocked shot that led to the Tatum jumper that forced the Philly timeout – 7:46 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Celtics off to a 13-4 start – Horford 3-3 for 7 points – 7:46 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Ime Udoka is looking forward to building more continuity as a team beginning tonight with our fully healthy roster.

Catch the game on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/0jgZwvWoJE – 7:46 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

It feels weird to say the Celtics are taking advantage of a size advantage against the Sixers, but they absolutely are. – 7:46 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Me thinks Al Horford trying to show #76ers he wasn’t washed. 7pts and 1 blk in opening four minutes. #Celtics – 7:46 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

As expected, Al Horford with a better four minutes to open this game than he had the entire season he was in Philly – 7:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Everyone is worried about Jayson Tatum’s shooting, and rightly so. But he is all over the boards (career-high) and he’s been piling up assists lately. Gotta believe the shot will eventually come around, given his history. – 7:46 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Al Horford revenge game! – 7:46 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Al Horford looking like an All-Star at the start of this game. – 7:46 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Just a great start for Al Horford on both ends of the court. – 7:45 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Al Horford taking it to his former team in the opening minutes, with seven points on 3-of-3 shooting. – 7:45 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Al Horford going at Embiid there for the jump hook. Horford has 5 of Boston’s first 7 points – 7:43 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

With the Celtics having a full complement of players for just the sixth time this season, will be a good opportunity to see who Ime Udoka will play and what different combinations will look like tonight. Early on, very good start for Boston, which jumps out to a 7-1 lead. – 7:43 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime Udoka had Smart and Brown over for an extended conversation during those Embiid free throws. – 7:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Pretty important game for the Celtics here. Last home game for a couple of weeks. Really tough west coast trip after this one. – 7:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’m curious to see how Boston goes at Philadelphia. When Al Horford was on the Celtics the first time, they’d use him to pull Joel Embiid way from the paint. Then it was about working against Embiid in the drop for pull-ups.

I assume Embiid guards Rob Williams and floats/helps. – 7:39 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

#Celtics. #Sixers. It’s game-time!!! pic.twitter.com/rLSkY1KnGF – 7:37 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

This is the Danny Green stat Ime and I were talking about; Tonight in Boston he makes his 693rd NBA start. Of the 145 players that have started 700 NBA games, only two, both centers, have scored fewer points.

Mark Eaton 5,216

Ben Wallace 6,254

Danny Green 6,886 – 7:34 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Mr. Energy is in the building.🔋 pic.twitter.com/SyBQtGKDAZ – 7:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

76ers starters:

Joel Embiid

Tobias Harris

Danny Green

Seth Curry

Tyrese Maxey – 7:23 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

There has to be a world where Kyrie Irving, John Wall, Kemba Walker and Ben Simmons can be part of a four team trade – 7:19 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Get ready for the next chapter in the Celtics-Sixers storied rivalry tonight with our all-new Virtual Vault 📚☘️

Explore now: https://t.co/cZBnshMpBr pic.twitter.com/0VSGYuQsU6 – 7:12 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 1, 2021 – Starting Lineups

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Philadelphia – Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

OUT: Boston: None Philadelphia: Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/MFU35OpivB – 7:07 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

ready to 𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗽.

📱@SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/WTpZnhG4dG – 7:06 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Danny Green is starting again tonight #Sixers – 7:02 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Looking to take care of business on the #JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/iDs0xjwdqp – 6:59 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid getting warmed up at TD Garden ahead of Sixers-Celtics. pic.twitter.com/WdYSHSu2px – 6:53 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Josh Richardson gearing up to face his old team #Sixers pic.twitter.com/weSrsTKbuW – 6:46 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons before tonight’s game vs. #Celtics:

“I literally don’t even talk about it. I coach the team and the guys that I can see every day. I let Daryl and Elton deal with all of the other stuff.” #Sixers – 6:36 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

It’s my ninth year covering the Celtics full time and I just forgot to bring my computer to a game. Honestly pretty impressive to be that dumb. – 6:28 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Here’s a photo from exactly 26 months ago, Oct. 1, 2019. Al Horford’s first training camp practice as a Sixer — felt like a big day.

He’ll play Joel Embiid tonight for the first time since then. pic.twitter.com/FRXXcZF4BL – 6:24 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Sneaker free agent Jaylen Brown rocking Pumas during warmups tonight: pic.twitter.com/T12Bl22MOl – 6:24 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Doc Rivers on the Celtics: “We know who they are and they know who we are.” – 6:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Winners of 17 straight to tie franchise record set in 2006-07, #Suns (18-3) have 8 games before facing #Lakers 12-21.

12-2 DET, 12-3 @ GS, 12-6 vs. SA, 12-10 vs. BOS, 12-13 @ LAC, 12-14 at POR, 12-16 vs. WAS, 12-19 vs. CHA.

What will their record be heading into rematch in LA? pic.twitter.com/lFgZ8zDmIw – 6:03 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

A reunion with the Sixers in town… Jayson Tatum hanging out with former Celtics assistant Jamie Young pic.twitter.com/oDr05KCNpZ – 5:59 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Coach Udoka says Jaylen’s workload will be increased to eight-minute stints, capping him at around 32 minutes. – 5:56 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said when he was coaching Team USA, some Celtics players involved used to say they had “mind control” over the 76ers. – 5:53 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Celtics will try to cap Jaylen Brown’s minutes at around 32, but Ime Udoka says he can go beyond that if need be. He’ll play in eight-minute stretches. – 5:52 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said that Jaylen Brown’s cap is “around 32 minutes, with leeway to go a little longer”. Udoka said that Brown will likely play in 8-minute stretches. – 5:51 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Ime Udoka says the #Celtics are 100% health-wise. So, looks like Jaylen Brown will play tonight after being questionable #Sixers – 5:49 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka says Celtics will have full roster healthy tonight – 5:49 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Jaylen Brown will play tonight…the Celtics will be fully healthy for the 6th time in 22 games. – 5:48 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Former Celtics assistant coach Jamie Young makes his return to TD Garden tonight as a member of the Sixers staff.

He’s out on the court right now chatting with Mike Zarren and other members of the Celtics front office. – 5:34 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaylen Nowell — who are dealing with illnesses — made the trip and are active tonight.

Finch says they will be monitoring how they feel.

Jaden McDaniels did not make the trip. – 5:33 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Grant Williams and Romeo Langford out on the floor going through their pregame routines: pic.twitter.com/6yZIBD3LqW – 5:33 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Jarred Vanderbilt is out here for his pre-game workout routine. Jaylen Nowell was also out here. pic.twitter.com/S7eyGexKHQ – 5:17 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

On this day in 1988, Charles Barkley is called for charging at the buzzer and the expansion Hornets beat the 76ers 109-107, giving Charlotte its first win against a team over .500.

#AllFly | #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/cIVEgUEbxs – 5:05 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tyrese Maxey emerged as COVID-19 ravaged the Sixers. Now he’s readjusting to life with Joel Embiid. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Philaunite – 5:00 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

shootaround shots. 📸 pic.twitter.com/0Hz7Vejrov – 4:47 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

When Georges Niang steps on the TD Garden court tonight, he’ll see a lot of family and friends in the stands. The Lawrence, Mass. native will also be checking to see if any of them are wearing green under a Sixers jersey inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 4:35 PM

1️⃣7️⃣ Days of Deals has begun 🎁

Every day from now until December 17 a new deal will be unlocked at https://t.co/j3J5t3FK77 pic.twitter.com/Uaktra6M9D – 4:30 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tyrese Maxey emerged as COVID-19 ravaged the #Sixers. Now he’s readjusting to life with Joel Embiid. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:01 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Re: Bam Adebayo: The average time lost for in-season surgery to repair a torn UCL of the thumb is 26 games (~7 weeks). Chris Paul and Marcus Smart returned to the quickest, missing 39 days (14 games) and 44 days (15 games), respectively. – 3:17 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Currently watching Jared Butler get all the buckets right now at Staples for the Salt Lake City Stars against the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario… up to 18 points on 9 shots, with 4:12 left in first half.

(Brandon Boston Jr. isn’t here, but Keon Johnson & Jay Scrubb are) – 3:15 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Boston’s own @Georges Niang grew up watching games in TD Garden. Returning home with the @Philadelphia 76ers, he offers his family an ultimatum:

“I basically told them if you’re not rooting for me, you’re x-ed out of the family and my will.” 🤣pic.twitter.com/IYAoVaCuiY – 3:14 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

🚨this is a warning to @Georges Niang‘s friends and family. WEAR SIXERS GEAR TONIGHT!

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

🕡6:30 PM party starts

🍻@WhistlersInn

merch giveaways & drink specials!

Pres. By @Corona Bar Network | https://t.co/Dcz6XR48hn pic.twitter.com/3Th8wFLMB1 – 2:41 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

The #Sixers taking on the #Celtics for the first time this season.

Lots to talk about and @Abby Chin joins me to break it all down!

🎧 on Apple pods here: https://t.co/I8J6eWkFmX

Everywhere else

https://t.co/JTqtPprnV1 pic.twitter.com/Adop1RFEsR – 2:34 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

only one man can re-route this celtics team to the promised land pic.twitter.com/ZAscusQKQA – 1:50 PM