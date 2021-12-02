ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

WTA to AP: Loss of China events over Peng could go past '22

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspension of all WTA tournaments in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault, could result in cancellations of those events beyond 2022, the head of the women's professional tennis tour told The...

#Wta#Loss Of China#Ap#The Associated Press#Chinese#French
