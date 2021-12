Rainbow Ford, Daniella Petitti and pilot examiner Jo-Anne Tabobandung after the program’s first flight test by all-Indigenous women. Courtesy FNTI. On a hilltop overlooking a river canyon somewhere in Canada many generations ago, a First Nations elder might have watched an eagle soar gracefully along on the winds and wondered what it would be like if he too could fly. That would respect his Indigenous belief that humans are deeply connected to everything they see—the wind, water, animals, sky and the Earth itself.

