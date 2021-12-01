Dollar General Now Open In South Wales

Dollar General Corp. has reached a milestone, recently opening its 18,000th store in Gulf Shores, according to Progressive Grocer. To celebrate the opening, customers were provided with complimentary gift cards and tote bags filled with products. The company also marked the occasion by donating $18,000 to Gulf Shores Elementary School to support ongoing literacy and education programs within the school district. The company opened its first store in Alabama in 1965. Dollar General’s strong presence in the state currently includes the employment of approximately 8,100 employees at roughly 850 stores and at distribution centers in Bessemer and Montgomery. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has also awarded more than $3.7 million to support adult, youth, summer and family literacy programs in Alabama. Since, 2010, more than 363,000 residents are said to have benefited from the foundation’s funds.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO