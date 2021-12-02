Rams' J.J. Koski: Clear of hamstring injury

Despite missing an entire week of practice because he was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt had 3.5 sacks in a winning effort against the Ravens this past Sunday. Watt’s performance on Sunday was so impressive that it should allow him to enter the MVP conversation. At...
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn seems to like how many different players have played on his defense this season. He spoke to the media on Monday and confirmed that he would’ve been scared if he knew this would happen back in September. But, now that it has, he thinks it’s awesome.
The thinnest position group on the Alabama football team may have just gotten thinner. Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders left Saturday’s SEC Championship against Georgia late in the fourth quarter after a 14-yard run. He seemed to take a hit to the helmet, and he subsequently hit his head on the ground.
The Eagles will be without their QB1 as they look to capture a win in New York. Quarterback Jalen Hurts will not play Sunday against the Jets due to an ankle injury, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Hurts is officially inactive. Backup Gardner Minshew will start in Hurts' place. It...
It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will continue to play through his toe injury, avoiding surgery on the fracture for now. On Monday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shared an update on his superstar quarterback. To LaFleur’s knowledge, Rodgers will not be getting surgery. “Not to my knowledge,” LaFleur...
Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been away from the team since late October while he deals with mental health struggles. The Falcons placed the 26-year-old on the non-football injury list earlier this season. As of Monday, Ridley is eligible to be activated and return to the team,...
Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are riding high right now. On Sunday going up against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh was able to survive with a 20-19 win. Baltimore went for two and the victory, but failed. Prior to the opening kickoff, though, a report surfaced last week stating that...
Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
During the stretch run of the 2020 season, the Chicago Bears running game started to find itself. Never mind that they were playing lifeless teams such as the Lions, Texans, and the Jaguars, but it was worth noting that Sam Mustipher was thrown into the lineup for that stretch and did well.
The Cleveland Browns could be without one of their key offensive playmakers this Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin is reporting that Browns tight end David Njoku will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list later this Tuesday. This news comes just a day after backup tight end Stephen Carlson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Chicago Bears will try to move past a strange couple of days and focus on topping the Detroit Lions on Thursday at Ford Field. We’ve got updates all day for the Week 12 game. Injury updates. Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith left the game on the Lions’ first drive...
OLB Leonard Floyd (concussion) T Andrew Whitworth (rest) Did not participant (DNP) Sean McVay Provides Encouraging Update on Odell Beckham Jr. Learning the Rams' Offense. How much of Odell Beckham Jr. will Rams fans see in Week 12 when the team heads to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers?
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provided injury updates after Monday’s practice - Leonard Floyd is dealing with a concussion and the team is expecting Justin Hollins to return to the team in the next few weeks after losing him back in Week 3. Floyd suffered a concussion in...
Celtics' Jaylen Brown gives update on hamstring injury after return vs. Rockets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jaylen Brown returned to the Celtics lineup for Monday night's 108-90 win over the Houston Rockets after missing Boston's previous eight games because of a hamstring injury. After a bit of a...
Skowronek (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Skowronek apparently picked up the injury in practice Thursday as he didn't appear on the injury report until a day later. If he can't play, J.J. Koski would likely see more playing time, particularly on special teams.
Floyd (concussion) has no injury status heading into Sunday's game against the Packers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Floyd has trended in the right direction all week, putting in a limited practice Thursday and a full one Friday. He'll be out there at his usual starting linebacker spot in Week 12 without having missed a game.
The Chicago Bears injury woes continued against the Detroit Lions, where inside linebacker Roquan Smith suffered a hamstring injury and is questionable to return. Smith is coming off a career-high 17-tackle performance against the Ravens, and he’s put together an All-Pro-caliber season through the first 10 games. Smith tallied three...
The Green Bay Packers can’t catch a break at outside linebacker. With Za’Darius Smith, Whitney Mercilus, Chauncey Rivers and Randy Ramsey on injured reserve, the Packers placed Jonathan Garvin on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. The latest absence makes the status of Rashan Gary even more important headed into Sunday’s...
