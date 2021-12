MLB Rumors: Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a free agent deal worth $140 million over six years, per multiple reports. Baez, one of the Big Five shortstops in this year’s free agent class, was the 9th overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, and had spent his entire career with the Chicago Cubs until he was traded to the New York Mets at the trade deadline in 2021. Baez is a terrific defender who also has big time power — he put up a combined 13.0 bWAR in 2018-19, finishing second in the MVP voting in 2018, and he had a 4.6 bWAR between the Cubs and Mets in 2021.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO