ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks' Alex Collins: Still limited on injury report

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Collins was limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to an abdominal injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. From Weeks 7 through 11, Collins was listed...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson gets big news from Seahawks

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Geno Smith: Picks up back injury

Smith missed Friday's practice with a back injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Smith practiced in full Thursday, which is apparently when he suffered the injury. Saturday's practice report will be telling for his Week 12 availability, but if he can't go, the Seahawks will turn to Jacob Eason as their backup quarterback.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Injury downplayed

Head coach Pete Carroll downplayed Penny's hamstring injury Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. "[Penny] has a slight hamstring we've got to deal with...It's not a bad injury, but there's something there." Carroll is notoriously optimistic about injuries, so don't read into this too much. We have...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Wednesday Round-Up: Alex Collins Listed As Seahawks' 'Most Important Non-QB' By The Athletic

Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Wednesday, Nov. 24 – for your Seattle Seahawks. Second-stringers in the NFL are crucial, and running back is probably the position where having a capable backup is most important. Due to injuries and just wanting to give the starter a few snaps off, most teams employ two or three running backs who expect multiple carries per game -- and the Seahawks are no different.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Adrian Peterson
Person
Homer
Las Vegas Herald

Week 12 Injury Seahawks at Washington Football Team

Updates on the Seahawks’ injury situation heading into their Week 12 game at Washington. John Boyle Thursday's Injury Report. The Seahawks kicked off their practice week on Wednesday, a day earlier than normal with a Monday game coming up, but that allowed players to have Thanksgiving off. But while the Seahawks didn't practice Thanksgiving, they are required to submit an injury report, so Thursday's report is an estimation of participation had they practiced.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Alex Collins (abdomen) not on final injury report, active in Week 12

After practicing in a limited fashion over the last several days, it seems Seattle will have Alex Collins in the lineup for Monday night's game against the Washington Football Team. Running behind an offensive line that will be without G Damien Lewis (elbow), Collins is best thought of as a flex consideration working in tandem with teammate DeeJay Dallas.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Alex Collins Start/Sit Week 12: Is DeeJay Dallas a threat?

The Seattle Seahawks running back situation has been in flux for months now. With Chris Carson’s season over due to a neck injury, the team has rolled out a four-headed monster at various points over the past two months. The guy with the most touches since Carson went down remains the one fantasy football managers are most concerned about. Should fantasy managers start Alex Collins in Week 12 lineups?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Limited at Wednesday's walkthrough

Penny (hamstring) was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. The oft-injured Penny hurt his hamstring Week 11 and sat out Week 12, but coach Pete Carroll told Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times on Wednesday that the running back may be able to return for Sunday's game against the 49ers. That's quite the sea change after Penny seemingly was poised for another IR stint just last week. In any case, he'd put himself in a better spot to be active again by taking part in more than a walkthrough -- which the Seahawks held Wednesday -- on Thursday and/or Friday.
NFL
Field Gulls

Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer all Questionable against 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 Sunday afternoon looking to end a three game losing streak and to right the ship after having lost six of their last seven games. In particular, the team will look to win its first game since quarterback Russell Wilson returned from finger surgery and end its three game losing streak.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Inactives: Collins and Lewis out, Penny and Homer active

The Seahawks’ backfield picture for a divisional clash against the San Francisco 49ers is less murky than it was on Friday, as only one of three running backs who was listed as questionable to play will not suit up for Seattle. Alex Collins, who has been the Seahawks’ lead back...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Alex Collins inactive. Adrian Peterson ready to be Seahawks’ lead rusher vs 49ers

It became obvious before kickoff why the Seahawks signed and needed Adrian Peterson. The team made Alex Collins, their lead running back since Chris Carson was lost for the season in early October with a neck issue, inactive for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Collins has been playing with groin and abdominal issues for two months, to the point he became unable to carry the rushing offense. The team had listed him Friday as questionable for Sunday’s game.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Alex Collins: Surprise scratch Sunday

Collins (abdomen) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the 49ers. With Chris Carson (neck) sidelined since Week 5 and now out for the season, Collins has been the de facto lead running back for the Seahawks, averaging 13.4 touches per game over the last seven outings. Collins himself has been tending to injuries to his midsection for most of that stretch, and with the addition of Adrian Peterson this week, the team has opted to give the former the game off. There's an expectation that Peterson will serve as the lead back in his first action with Seattle, but Rashaad Penny (hamstring), DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer (calf) also are on hand to aid the backfield.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Kyle Fuller: Dealing with ankle injury

Fuller (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Fuller left the Seahawks' Week 13 contest in the first half after suffering an ankle injury. Jake Curhan has replaced him at right guard.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Alex Collins: Should be available next week

Head coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday's victory over the 49ers that Collins (abdomen) should be able to play in next week's game against the Texans, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Collins sat out Sunday for the first time since Week 1, but that could be...
NFL
49erswebzone.com

49ers-Seahawks Injury Report: 3 linebackers don’t practice; Who needs to step up?

531 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Earlier this week, head coach Kyle Shanahan...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

It’ll be another week without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals. Murray, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed multiple games for the NFC West franchise. He’ll miss another one on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Murray is officially inactive for this afternoon’s...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy