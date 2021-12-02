Seahawks' Alex Collins: Still limited on injury report

Collins (abdomen) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the 49ers. With Chris Carson (neck) sidelined since Week 5 and now out for the season, Collins has been the de facto lead running back for the Seahawks, averaging 13.4 touches per game over the last seven outings. Collins himself has been tending to injuries to his midsection for most of that stretch, and with the addition of Adrian Peterson this week, the team has opted to give the former the game off. There's an expectation that Peterson will serve as the lead back in his first action with Seattle, but Rashaad Penny (hamstring), DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer (calf) also are on hand to aid the backfield.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO