Public Health

Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Surfaces on COVID list

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Johnson (knee) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Andrew...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson gets big news from Seahawks

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season. This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Linebacker Moved to COVID List

NASHVILLE – COVID has come back to the Tennessee Titans. Franchise officials placed linebacker Joe Jones on the Reserve-COVID 19 list Monday, one day after the Titans’ six-game win streak ended with a loss to the Houston Texans. Jones becomes the first Titans player on the COVID list since punter...
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Tomlinson (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. The defensive tackle is unvaccinated, so depending on whether he tested positive, he may be looking at an extended absence. If positive, Tomlinson will be out at least 10 days, missing the team's Week 12 matchup with the 49ers, but if he was just a close contact, he could rejoin the Vikings in as soon as five days. If Tomlinson is unavailable for Sunday's game, Sheldon Richardson would likely pick up extra reps in his stead.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings place Everson Griffen on Non-Football Illness Reserve List

On Friday, the Minnesota Vikings placed defensive end Everson Griffen on their non-football illness reserve list. On Wednesday, Griffen was involved in a situation with law enforcement and mental health professionals at his home. While we don’t know the entire story behind what happened, and quite possibly never will, the incident was resolved peacefully and Griffen is now getting treatment.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Vikings Activate S Josh Metellus Off COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have activated S Josh Metellus off their COVID-19 list to the active roster. Metellus, 23, is a former sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan back in April of last year. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.45 million rookie contract.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers: Inactive lists for both teams

CB Camryn Bynum (ankle) Bynum, who suffered an ankle injury in practice during the week, is officially out of this one. That means that Josh Metellus and the recently-elevated Myles Dorn will be your backups at the safety spots. No other big surprises on the inactive list for the purple.
NFL
FanSided

It is time to bench this Chicago Bears player

During the stretch run of the 2020 season, the Chicago Bears running game started to find itself. Never mind that they were playing lifeless teams such as the Lions, Texans, and the Jaguars, but it was worth noting that Sam Mustipher was thrown into the lineup for that stretch and did well.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings place CB Patrick Peterson on the COVID-19/Reserve list

The Vikings announced on Monday that CB Patrick Peterson was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. After starting the first six games, Peterson missed the next three on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He played the last two games with little issues and played well in his return against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. Peterson is a massive loss for a Vikings defense that is already depleted.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Falcons give concerning update on Calvin Ridley

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been away from the team since late October while he deals with mental health struggles. The Falcons placed the 26-year-old on the non-football injury list earlier this season. As of Monday, Ridley is eligible to be activated and return to the team,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will continue to play through his toe injury, avoiding surgery on the fracture for now. On Monday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shared an update on his superstar quarterback. To LaFleur’s knowledge, Rodgers will not be getting surgery. “Not to my knowledge,” LaFleur...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Former Vikings Head Coach Blasts Minnesota Over Embarrassing Loss

Just about everyone had an opinion about the Minnesota Vikings’ disastrous loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. For Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions, it was their first win of the season after an 0-10-1 start. For Minnesota, it may be the beginning of the end for the current regime.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Has Blunt Admission On Cowboys’ Defense

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn seems to like how many different players have played on his defense this season. He spoke to the media on Monday and confirmed that he would’ve been scared if he knew this would happen back in September. But, now that it has, he thinks it’s awesome.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' David Johnson: Listed as DNP on practice estimate

Johnson (illness/thigh) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate. Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle notes that the Texans elected not to hold a practice Wednesday with several players (including Johnson) under the weather. Per Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston, the running back visited the medical tent this past Sunday against the Jets after limping off the field, but he was able to return to the game. We'll operate under the assumption that Johnson's listed thigh issue is related to that. A return to practice in any capacity Thursday would put him on track to play this weekend against the Colts.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Roundtable: Reviewing the troubling state of the Atlanta Falcons

When a team plays on Thursday night, it’s normally a good time to reset and evaluate where the team stands during an extended break. Nobody could have anticipated the Falcons would be in disarray, especially after incredibly beating the Saints 17 days ago. They went from beating their biggest rival...
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Listed as non-participant Wednesday

Cook (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report. Considering he's tending to a dislocated left shoulder, Cook wouldn't have been on the field if the Vikings held an actual practice. There's an expectation that the injury will force him to miss the next two games, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, but head coach Mike Zimmer offered a softer tone Monday, calling the running back day-to-day, per Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site. Despite Zimmer's lack of commitment on Cook's status, the running back appears as if he'll be ruled out for game action by week's end. Assuming Cook doesn't play Sunday in Detroit, Alexander Mattison will be the primary runner out of Minnesota's backfield, with rookie Kene Nwangwu available for complementary work.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Vikings Worked Out RB Kerryon Johnson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings brought in RB Kerryon Johnson for a workout on Tuesday. Johnson, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,503,698 rookie contract that included a $2,809,960 signing bonus when Detroit waived him last summer.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reportedly Visiting Notable Program On Tuesday

Just last week, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since then, the four-year starter has visited a number of different schools. This past weekend, Martinez took a trip to Kansas State and is now venturing further west to Cal. 247Sports‘ Collin Kennedy shared details of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
minnesotasportsfan.com

Wilfs Take Early Steps in What Could Become Vikings New Coach, GM Searches

The 2021 Minnesota Vikings season, at a micro-level, has been one of many ups and downs. But from a macro point of view, it’s been mediocre. They’re a middling 5-6 football team toting an above-average, but underachieving offense and a bad (30th ranked) defense whose only battling for a wildcard spot because the playoffs were recently expanded.
NFL

