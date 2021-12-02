Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Surfaces on COVID list

Cook (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report. Considering he's tending to a dislocated left shoulder, Cook wouldn't have been on the field if the Vikings held an actual practice. There's an expectation that the injury will force him to miss the next two games, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, but head coach Mike Zimmer offered a softer tone Monday, calling the running back day-to-day, per Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site. Despite Zimmer's lack of commitment on Cook's status, the running back appears as if he'll be ruled out for game action by week's end. Assuming Cook doesn't play Sunday in Detroit, Alexander Mattison will be the primary runner out of Minnesota's backfield, with rookie Kene Nwangwu available for complementary work.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO